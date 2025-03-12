Giants Country

Giants Agree to Terms with Offensive Lineman Stone Forsythe

Stone Forsythe is the second offensive tackle added to the Giants roster since the start of free agency.

Patricia Traina

Aug 10, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Stone Forsythe (78) after the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field.
Aug 10, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Stone Forsythe (78) after the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
The New York Giants, still waiting to land a veteran quarterback, have added another piece to their offensive line’s depth in the form of Stone Forsythe, his agency AMDG Sports announced.

Forsythe, 6-foot-8 and 306 pounds was a sixth-round draft pick by Seattle in 2021 (No. 208 overall) out of Florida. 

He has appeared in 53 games with 14 starts (11 at right tackle, three at left tackle), having played most of his NFL snaps (825) at right tackle, though he’s also played over 200 snaps at left tackle, most of those coming in 2023. 

During his college career at Florida, Forsythe played most of his snaps at left tackle.

According to Pro Football Focus, the 27-year-old Forsythe has allowed 74 career pressures in 678 pass-block snaps and a 93.5 pass-blocking efficiency rating since joining the NFL.

