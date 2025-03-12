Giants Country

Giants Near End of Quarterback Search (Big Blue Breakdown Live)

Which veteran quarterback will the Giants end up with? The answer could be coming soon.

Paul Dottino

Aug 26, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll (right) and general manager Joe Schoen (left) talk before a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
Aug 26, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll (right) and general manager Joe Schoen (left) talk before a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
There may be no other way for this to end. The New York Giants needed a veteran quarterback, and their reported attempt to trade for the Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford fell through when he was pulled off the trading block.

So, where else could they turn to find a "Tier 1" quarterback but Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers—two older passers with substantial resumes? After all, the New Orleans Saints reworked Derek Carr's contract to keep him, and the Atlanta Falcons continue to insist that they will retain Kirk Cousins.

Several other teams were in the same boat, and all but the Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers were able to find a palatable resolution to their needs. So now it's down to two players for two spots, and everyone is seemingly waiting for Rodgers to make a decision.

Big Blue Breakdown host Paul Dottino discusses the QB puzzle and gets the Steelers' angle from Chris Mueller of KDKA Radio in Pittsburgh in between fielding comments/questions from the fans.

