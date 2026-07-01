Giants' 2026 Bonus Watch: Brian Burns Could Cash In Big, Jameis Winston Faces Long Odds

The New York Giants already have plenty of motivation after finishing in last place in consecutive campaigns, but a chunk of the roster will have even more reason to step up next season, tied to financial gains.

Here is a look at those Giants players who, according to contract data from Spotrac , have a little something to gain financially in their contracts, and what they must do to add to their 2026 season earnings.

Brian Burns Can Cash In With An Encore to His Monster 2025 Season

Brian Burns of the Giants on the sidelines in the first half. The New York Giants and New York Jets meet at MetLife Stadium in the final preseason game of the 2024 season for both teams. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Star outside linebacker Brian Burns has been incredibly productive during his first two years with the Giants, showcasing his explosiveness and notable pass-rushing skills. He recorded 16.5 sacks on his way to his first career Second-Team All-Pro selection during the 2025 season.

If Burns reaches 12.5 sacks and receives First-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in the 2026 campaign, he will earn up to $1.8 million in performance-based incentives.

Burns has hit 12.5 sacks twice in his career, and he’s also been voted for the Pro Bowl three times in his career, including last season.

While he’ll draw more attention this year, given that he’s coming off a career season, the presence of fellow linebackers Arvell Reese, Abdul Carter, and Kayvon Thibodeaux should create a “pick your poison” scenario for opposing offenses that could, at times, benefit Burns.

Jameis Winston’s Path to Payout Hinges on Jaxson Dart’s Availability

Jun 3, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston (19) participates in drills during organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jameis Winston knows his role on this team. The Heisman Trophy winner and former No. 1 overall pick has a great rapport with Jaxson Dart, but the only way Winston is getting on the playing field is if Jaxson Dart is sidelined.

Winston has playing-time incentives that activate at 43% of the offensive snap share and cap out at $1 million if he reaches 70%.

The 32-year-old's contract also includes playing-time and playoff incentives that will pay him a combined $1 million if he plays 70% of the snaps and the Giants make the postseason.

He will amass another $500,000 if he posts a 55% snap rate and his team wins a playoff game.

The performance-based incentives look even less obtainable. Winston would earn an additional $1 million if he reaches all the following:

A 92.5 passer rating

65% completion rate

15 passing touchdowns

2,200 yards passing

The Alabama native must register at least 224 attempts to clear these checkpoints. He also has up to $500,000 in postseason incentives.

In short, a guaranteed $1.3 million may be the only salary Winston can count on during the 2026 campaign.

Andrew Thomas Chases First Full Healthy Season Since 2022

New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (78) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A healthy Andrew Thomas is a rock on offense. The 27-year-old left tackle was excellent in both pass and run-blocking last season, but the lingering effects of his Lisfranc fracture, as well as a hamstring injury, cost him four games and a realistic chance at the inaugural “Protector of the Year” award.

Thomas had his spring reps managed due to foot and shoulder issues , but the expectation is that he will be ready to go when New York takes the field this September. He can earn $250,000 by making the Pro Bowl and another $250,000 for capturing an elusive First-Team All-Pro selection.

Although the 2020 fourth overall pick in the draft can achieve those objectives, he has played in just 29 of a possible 51 games over the last three seasons.

The field is crowded at left tackle with guys like Garrett Bolles (Broncos), Tristan Wirfs (Bucs), and Trent Williams (49ers), so Thomas needs to finally put in a full season if he’s to stay in the race with those guys.

Paulson Adebo Can Earn Back Trust and an Extra $1 Million

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants cornerback Paulson Adebo (21) looks on during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The concerns regarding Paulson Adebo's durability and coverage ability came to a head in his first season with Big Blue, when he missed five games due to a sprained MCL.

The former New Orleans Saints cornerback stumbled after signing a three-year, $54 million contract. When healthy, he only recorded one interception and eight pass breakups , results of which have him under heavy scrutiny entering the new campaign.

He can quickly win back trust–and a maximum of $1 million in incentives–by collecting Pro Bowl and First-Team All-NFL honors.

While he has proven to be a ballhawk and adept tackler in the past—he posted 10 interceptions in his four years with the Saints—Adebo has yet to establish himself as the legitimate CB1 the Giants thought they were getting.

Jevon Holland Eyes a Breakout Season in a New Scheme

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants safety Jevón Holland (8) looks on during warm ups before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants “replaced” Xavier McKinney with safety Jevon Holland, the latter of whom signed a three-year, $45.3 million deal.

Like Adebo, Holland hasn’t found his footing with the Giants, but with the addition of defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson and his more aggressive scheme, Holland should have more opportunity to make an impact.

Holland can gain $500,000 if he secures Pro Bowl and First-Team All-NFL honors in 2026. The 2021 second-round pick by the Dolphins had his best season as a rookie, posting two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and 2.5 sacks in a defense that bears similarities to what Wilson is planning to run, so perhaps that will unlock the athletic promise Holland otherwise offers.

Isaiah Likely Has a Lot to Gain in Year 1 with Big Blue

New York Giants TE Isaiah Likely | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Given his prior experience with Harbaugh and his pass-catching prowess, there may not be an incoming player who inspires more optimism than tight end Isaiah Likely.

Mark Andrews' former partner-in-crime on the Baltimore Ravens has already been guaranteed $1.35 million for 2026, and he will have several opportunities to increase those earnings.

Likely will be awarded $750,000 if he records 80 receptions in his first season with the Giants and carries $250,000 and $500,000 incentives if he notches 60 and 70 catches, respectively. There is a similar breakdown for receiving yards, with payment beginning at 650 yards and peaking at 850 yards.

Likely can grab another $750,000 if he scores 10 touchdowns. Compensation will occur at six and eight scores as well, assuming he can attain such production.

Malik Nabers is the only current star wide receiver on the team, but Jaxson Dart will still have several mouths to feed in 2026. Furthermore, Likely has never operated as the TE1 for an entire season. If this year goes the same way as the rest of his career, the fourth rounder will not meet any of his incentives.

New York clearly believes in him, though. Given his skills and the financial commitment, the organization has made 60 receptions for 600 yards, and six TDs is a reasonable ceiling to set.

Isaiah Likely also stands to make a maximum possible amount of $150,000 if he plays 60% of the snaps, and if the Giants clinch a playoff berth , which could come down to the wire.

Chauncey Golston’s Payout Hinges on Opportunity

Jun 17, 2025; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants defensive end Chauncey Golston (57) participates in a drill during minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After logging a career-high 790 snaps for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2024 season, defensive end Chauncey Golston suffered neck and ankle injuries that limited him to a paltry 173 snaps for New York last season.

The 6-foot-5, 277-pounder has a chance to add up to $500,000 in incentives based on sacks.

Golston registered five and a half sacks across 17 games during his final year in Dallas. He’ll trigger an undisclosed incentive if he hits six sacks in 2026. That incentive payoff will rise if he hits 8, then again if he hits 10, up to a maximum of $500,000.

If healthy, Golston has the talent to reach six sacks. The question is whether he’ll have the opportunity, given the revamping of the defensive line, and where he potentially fits into an otherwise crowded pass-rushing mix.

Roy Robertson-Harris Faces Long Odds

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris (95) looks on before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Roy Robertson-Harris suffered a torn Achilles during organized team activities, incentives no longer appeared to matter. But head coach John Harbaugh said there is hope that Robertson-Harris, a starter on last year’s defensive line, will return later in the season.

Even if he does, Robertson-Harris will be hard-pressed to reach the $250,000 incentive that he’d get if he plays 45% of the defensive snaps.

Greg Newsome II’s Role Determines His Ceiling

Cornerback Greg Newsome II | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

New York cast a reel into the free-agent pool and fished out a cornerback they hope adds value to the secondary as either a starter or a key reserve.

Greg Newsome II’s one-year, $8 million deal has up to $2 million in incentives. He can begin earning it by playing in 60% of the defensive snaps, which would result in $300,000. To max out $1 million, he’d need to be the starter, which would allow him to play in a minimum of 90% of the defensive snaps.

As of the spring, Newsome and Deonte Banks were splitting reps at CB2, with rookie Colton Hood sprinkled in. Training camp will obviously determine how realistic Newsome’s chances of reaching any of the incentives will be.

Patrick Ricard’s Role is About Quality, Though Snap Count Helps

John Harbaugh trusted fullback Patrick Ricard to bring physicality to the offensive line and backfield during their nine years together in Baltimore. His importance was seldom questioned, but his workload was rarely large.

The Giants' new lead blocker needs to post a 30% snap share on offense to collect $250,000, and he can secure a full $450,000 by reaching 40%.

That might be a strategy, though, based on history, as Ricard was on the field for only 27% of offensive plays last season. Still, Ricard figures to be a valued part of the Giants' rushing attack whose role will be defined by quality rather than quantity.

Micah McFadden Will Need to Fight for Consistent Defensive Snaps

Micah McFadden was gearing up for a big contract year after leading New York with a combined 107 tackles in 2024, but he suffered a devastating foot injury in last year's season opener, missing out on a potential breakout and the opportunity to solidify an important spot for himself in the linebacker room.

With the arrivals of free-agent Tremaine Edmunds and rookie Arvell Reese, both of whom are expected to start, McFadden’s role projects as a depth option , which would make cashing out at $2 million a tall order.

He receives two payments of $250,000 if he plays 35% or 40% of the team's defensive snaps. The 26-year-old then gets $375,000 for every 10% increase, before snagging another $375,000 at 75%.

Logic dictates that McFadden will struggle to make it far down that list, especially coming off a long layoff.

Darnell Mooney’s Incentives Based on Target Share

Darnell Mooney is one of several players who will attempt to establish himself as a key receiver in the Giants’ rotation. Despite recording a career-worst 15.8% drop rate with the Atlanta Falcons in 2025, the 28-year-old has the track record and speed to emerge as a downfield threat.

Mooney accumulates $250,000 if he plays 75% of the offensive snaps. He has eclipsed that mark several times, but he will face plenty of competition. By that same rationale, completing performance-based goals will also prove arduous.

Mooney will earn $375,000 for 35 receptions, $750,000 for 45 receptions, $1.25 million for 55, $1.75 million for 65, and a grand total of $2.5 million for tallying 75 catches.

The same money breakdown will apply to receiving yards, with checkpoints at 450, 600, 750, 900, and 1,050 yards, respectively.

His receiving touchdown incentives are constructed as follows: $375,000 for three TDs, $750,000 for five, $1.25 million for seven, and $1.75 million for nine.

Since it is unclear when Malik Nabers will return from his 2025 ACL injury, Mooney could command a sizable target share at the beginning of the campaign, though he’s unlikely to be the de facto No. 1 receiver, which, if he were, he might be in a better position for maxing out on his incentives.

Calvin Austin III Needs to Find a Role

Jun 3, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Calvin Austin III (82) catches the ball during organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The undersized yet explosive and resilient Calvin Austin III is another receiver who will be jockeying for position on the Giants' offense. Like Mooney, Austin can stretch the field. Also, like Mooney, Austin is playing on a one-year deal offering ample incentives.

Austin will collect $150,000 if he plays 45% of the offensive snaps, $300,000 at 50%, $500,000 at 55%, $600,000 at 60%, $700,000 at 70%, $800,000 at 80%, and $1 million at 90%.

He will rake in $150,000 for a modest 35 catches, $300,000 for 45, $500,000 for 55, $600,000 for 65, $700,000 for 75, $800,000 for 85, and $1 million for 100.

The 5-foot-9 native of Memphis, Tennessee, will receive the same payment structure for accruing 400, 500, 600, 700, 800, 900, and 1,000 yards, respectively.

Austin totaled 84 receptions for 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns through 48 regular-season games with the Pittsburgh Steelers and will now try to assert himself as a dependable slot guy and special-teams contributor for New York. But like Mooney, Austin’s ceiling will be capped by competition.

Devin Singletary Faces Long Odds for Incentive Payout

Jun 3, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants running back Devin Singletary (26) participates in drills during organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 28-year-old running back just keeps on going , using his blocking skills and change-of-pace style to retain a roster slot.

After agreeing to a pay cut to stay with the Giants, Singletary will be part of the committee approach the Giants are looking to deploy. But as far as hitting his incentives, unless either Tyrone Tracy Jr. or Cam Skattebo is injured, Singletary is facing an uphill battle.

The veteran ball carrier can snag $125,000 by posting 1,100 scrimmage yards, and he would also net compensation at 1,200 and 1,300 yards. A 56% snap share on offense earns him $250,000, and the same could be said at 66%. The total comes in at $1 million.

Zaire Barnes Needs to Earn a Roster Spot First

New York Giants linebacker Zaire Barnes celebrates during a Thursday Night Football game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Oct. 9, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Barnes was added last year when injuries started tearing through the inside linebacker unit. Mainly a special teams player, Barnes notched one sack, 17 solo tackles, and two tackles for loss in 11 games last season and is fighting to make the 53-man roster .

Still, the team thought enough of him to offer incentives, suggesting Barnes has an inside track to a roster spot.

The Western Michigan alum will have to compete in 25% of defensive snaps to acquire $100,000, 35% for $200,000, and 45% for $400,000.

Barnes' snap rate fell below 15% in 2025, and so long as the guys in front of him–Reese, Edmunds, and McFadden are healthy, Barnes will have a steep hill to climb to get those incentives.

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