Ryan Fitzpatrick Offers Tough Review of Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence: ‘He Needs More Alpha in Him’

Ryan Fitzpatrick isn't mad. He is just disappointed.

Count Fitzpatrick among the many who have come down hard on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence this week, offering a scathing review of the second-year quarterback's recent play during a Prime Video media Zoom with fellow analysts Andrew Whitworth and Richard Sherman.

"You know what, that's a tough one for me because I had such high expectations going into this year," Fitzpatrick said on Tuesday when the topic of Lawrence came up.

"I think with Doug Pederson with some of the stuff he's done in the past with Carson Wentz and guys he's been able to develop. He's got a great lens, obviously being a former quarterback out there on the field. I feel like Trevor, you know, he started out okay, but he's kind of regressed."

Lawrence started out hot in the first three games as the Jaguars got off to a 2-1 start, completing 69.37% of his passes with six touchdowns and one interception. During the Jaguars' five-game losing streak, though, Lawrence has completed just 57.83% of his passes with four touchdowns and five interceptions, along with four fumbles lost.

Lawrence's mistakes have played directly into several of the Jaguars' losses, with Lawrence throwing three red-zone interceptions during that span. With each loss coming by one score, those critical moments are big reasons the Jaguars have failed in recent weeks.

"It's just been for me disappointing this year as the season has progressed," Fitzpatrick said. "He needs more alpha in him, and I want to see more out of him and I just, you know, have failed to see that so far this year."

To Fitzpatrick, though, Lawrence's issues have little to do with his aggressiveness in certain situations. Instead, the former veteran passer wants to see Lawrence find more consistency in the little things.

Lawrence has ranked poorly in terms of accurate pass % in recent weeks, with many of those poor throws coming on throws the former No. 1 overall pick simply shouldn't miss at this point. And to Fitzpatrick, that is where his greatest issues lie.

"And it's been tough to see because he's a guy that I'm rooting for, that I want to see do well. And it's not even just the when to be a gunslinger and when not," Fitzpatrick said. "Just you know, as a quarterback, you can't miss easy throws. If you have layups in this league, you can't miss them. And I think there are too many of those that he's missing right now.

"They are a team I think that is exciting. I think there's excitement behind them when you watch them play, when you see the talent on the roster, you see their defense play. He has some receivers in the stable, you know, it's not like he doesn't have guys to throw to."

Lawrence has had the heat turned up on him as the 2022 season has progressed. After a great start, he has looked more like the rookie version of Lawrence in recent weeks. While the blame typically goes to the quarterback when things go wrong, it was clear on Monday that Pederson knows he is at a critical point in Lawrence's development.

"I’m not going to take the aggressiveness away from Trevor," Pederson said on Monday. "I love that part about him, but at the same time, we’ve got to be smart, and we’ve got to understand that it’s first and goal at the one, and there’s a lot of options available to you to as an offense in those situations and just know that we can’t take points off the board.”

“The number one thing is he understands, and I’ve got to make sure he understands that he doesn’t have to do this by himself. It takes 11 guys on offense. The quarterback and the head coach get all the blame and all the praise, and right now there’s probably a lot on his shoulders, but he understands, too, and I’ll make sure he does, that he’s not in this alone, and we’re going to continue to work and build. There’s a lot of football left. There’s nine games, and we’ve got a great opportunity this week. We’ve just got to continue to build these players up. They’re young guys who haven’t played a ton of football in this league, and we’re continuing to teach them each and every day.”