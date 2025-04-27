How Will Day 3 NFL Draft Picks Fit with Packers?
GREEN BAY, Wis. – After opening the 2025 NFL Draft with three consecutive players on offense for the first time since 2020, the Green Bay Packers opened Day 3 of the draft on Saturday with a pass rusher.
Texas’ Barryn Sorrell, who had been here since Wednesday, woke up on Saturday considering going home. Ultimately, he decided to stay in Green Bay and was the Packers’ fourth-round pick.
“It feels different for sure, especially when you’re just waiting and waiting.” Sorrell said. “But I just had to switch that perspective and realize that it’s a blessing to even be there. Not everybody gets drafted and definitely not a lot of people go to the Green Room. So, just grateful for the opportunity, grateful to be there. I don’t know how many times I’m going to say this today, but it couldn’t have turned out better.”
His selection led to a cool moment of Sorrell walking through the crowd that congregated at Lambeau Field for the third day of the draft. It led to an even cooler moment as Sorrell got to see the entire stadium and bring his family to meet with the media. He broke down in tears at the podium while introducing his family.
“It never came easy,” Sorrell said. “It’s just a testament to God and hard work. That’s how I got there. I’ve got the recipe, and I’ll never lean away from that.”
The Packers drafted four more players on Saturday, including aerospace-engineering major John Williams.
Here is how Sorrell, Williams and everyone in between fit the Packers.
Round 4, Pick 124: Barryn Sorrell, Defensive End, Texas
Sorrell was a three-year starter and impact player for a defense that finished third in the country and had the Longhorns in the chase to win the national championship. Sorrell has powerful hands and is aggressive once he gets them on the opposing offensive tackles. He was named the top defensive lineman for the American roster at the Senior Bowl.
He’s a potential three-down player, highlighted by his six sacks and 49 pressures.
“I think my best is still in front of me, I’ve just been developing and getting better,” Sorrell said. “Really learning about how to prepare as a pass rusher, the fundamentals of things, are something I’ve just developed year in and year out. I feel like I’m at my best now and I know that my best is still in front of me.”
In three seasons as a starter, he recorded 15.5 sacks and 24.5 tackles for losses.
Gutekunst said after the season ended that the team needed to find ways to pressure the quarterback with a four-man rush. He proceeded to not add to the defensive line until the selection of Sorrell.
“I feel very good about the guys that we’ve got in the building, We do need to improve with our consistency.” Gutekunst said. “But there were times we were pretty dominant this year rushing the passer. We’ve got the whole day tomorrow, too, to see if we can add any competition to that room. But I feel good about those guys on our football team right now. So, again, you can’t create stuff. You’ve got to build your board and you’ve got to trust it and that’s the way things fell today.”
That was Friday. On Saturday, Sorrell was one of three front-seven defenders that were selected. Sorrell will immediately jump into the competition with returning players Kingsley Enagbare, Brenton Cox and Arron Mosby for snaps.
For the future, he should be penciled in as Enagbare’s replacement as the second or third defensive end on the depth chart behind Rashan Gary and Lukas Van Ness.
Rookies, especially those selected in Day 3, are expected to contribute on special teams. Sorrell played 178 special teams snaps, but most of them came on the field-goal block team, so there may be a learning curve there.
Ultimately, the Packers are getting another culture guy in their locker room.
“I’m a leader, I’m a winner, and I’m a competitor.” Sorrell said.
Round 5, Pick 159: Collin Oliver, LB, Oklahoma State
Oliver was a hybrid linebacker and defensive end at Oklahoma State. He finished his career with 134 pressures, 23.5 sacks and 40.5 tackles for losses in 43 games. He burst onto the scene as a true freshman with 11 sacks, which was the first of three consecutive years of him leading the team in sacks.
He may have done so again as a senior, but a foot injury limited him to one sack in two games. In 46 pass-rushing snaps against South Dakota State and Arkansas, PFF credited him with 14 pressures.
He wins with speed, a skill-set that is not that prevalent in Green Bay’s room of defensive ends.
“Yeah, nice little change-up it might be,” Oliver said. “Guys win how they win. I win with speed but my speed also sets up my power, so it kind of keeps the offensive linemen off-guard. That’s part of my game. I can do a lot of things really well.
“So, it’ll be a great mixture rushing. And the guys that are already there and have established themselves, of course, and they’re really good at what they do, so being able to learn from them, as well, and implement my own way of playing is going to be a pretty cool deal.”
The Packers think he has a niche in the NFL as a designated pass rusher.
“He’s got twitch and explosiveness off the edge, brings a little more of a unique skill-set that way,” veteran scout Milt Hendrickson said.
The Packers believe he can be an asset on special teams, as well, where he played only 125 snaps in four seasons.
“His change of direction, his acceleration. He's a pretty good tackler when you see him playing the stack (linebacker) spot,” Hendrickson said.
“All those things generally translate. Coach (Rich) Bisaccia can speak to this more than I can, but I think sometimes about special teams is just the mentality, too. I think he really has that.”
Round 6, Pick 198: Warren Brinson, DT, Georgia
The only interior defensive lineman selected by the Packers, Warren Brinson, came from Georgia, a school Gutekunst has frequented. At 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds, he started only nine games in five seasons, but he said he’d bring “juice” to the defensive line.
He mostly lined up as a four-technique, but did slide down to nose when the formation called for it.
The Packers needed to add some size on the defensive line with the departure of TJ Slaton. Brinson is not as heavy as Slaton but can defend the run.
Brinson had at least 16 pressures during each of his final three seasons and had a PFF run-defense grade of better than 75 in 2023 and 2024.
He’ll get an opportunity to play inside early, likely as a contributor on run downs, while having to earn some opportunities in passing situations.
“We have a multiple defense, we play a lot of different schemes,” Brinson said. “My role in the defense was a lot of pass rush first-, second-down, third-down pass rush. Whatever they needed me to do, I did it.”
Round 7, Pick 237: Micah Robinson, CB, Tulane
Micah Robinson was the first and only defensive back selected by the Packers. At 5-foot-10 7/8 and 183 pounds, he ran his 40 in 4.42 seconds.
A transfer from Furman, an FCS school, Robinson picked off two passes with eight passes defensed and one forced fumble during his only season at Tulane. He also returned an interception for a touchdown during Tulane's win over Charlotte.
Robinson allowed just one touchdown pass and a passer rating against of 52.8, according to PFF.
He mostly played on the outside. The Packers are looking to add depth to a cornerback room that has Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine and Nate Hobbs at the top of the room, but little in terms of depth.
He played 446 snaps on special teams during his five years in college, so he has plenty of experience in that regard.
Round 7, Pick 250: John Williams, G, Cincinnati
The final pick in Green Bay’s draft class might be the smartest of the bunch. John Williams, who majored in aerospace engineering, was a two-year starting left tackle at Cincinnati. He’s a big man at 6-foot-4 and 322 pounds with 11-inch hands.
Williams, who likely will move inside to guard with the Packers, fits well with Green Bay’s added emphasis on size along their interior offensive line.
In the short term, Williams will add depth and competition to the back of the offensive line room, which struggled when asked to go into games. Jacob Monk, Kadeem Telfort, Travis Glover and last year’s prized undrafted free agent, Donovan Jennings, will be major competition for Williams.
“Obviously, it's always an achievement to get drafted into the NFL,” Williams said. “Not many people get to say that they were able to do that. Like I said at the Scouting Combine, the chip on the shoulder is kind of automatic for me. It's not something I think about; it's just who I am. Under the radar, I go out there, I work and I do my job, no matter what.”
The Green Bay Packers’ 2025 Draft Picks
Day 3: John Williams (seventh round) | Micah Robinson (seventh round) | Warren Brinson (sixth round) | Collin Oliver (fifth round) | Barryn Sorrell (fourth round)
Second round, NC State OL Anthony Belton: Belton’s fit | Where did he rank? | Packers select Belton. Third round, TCU WR Savion Williams: Williams’ fit | Where did he rank? | Packers select Williams.
First round, Texas WR Matthew Golden: Relive the moment | NFL Draft grades | Our grade | Golden’s fit | Where did he rank? | Packers select Golden
Report cards: Day 1 | Day 2 | Golden | Belton | Williams