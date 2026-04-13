Packers Using NFL Draft Visit on ‘Mr. Give Me That’

The Green Bay Packers are strong at safety. Xavier McKinney and Evan Williams are one of the NFL’s top tandems. The emergence of Williams allowed Javon Bullard to settle into the slot.

Even with no perceived need, the Packers are using one of their 30 predraft visits on LSU star Ed Haulcy, according to Easton Butler .

Haulcy – aka “Mr. Give Me That” – is a top prospect in the safety class, ranking fifth at the position and 58th overall, according to The Athletic’s Dane Brugler .

“He covers a ton of ground and looks just as comfortable in the deep half as he does near the box,” he wrote as part of a much more in-depth breakdown in The Beast.

A.J. Haulcy Is One of Top Safety Prospects

Haulcy is an excellent prospect. He measured 5-foot-11 3/4 and 215 pounds with a 4.52 in the 40.

A.J. Haulcy is a SS prospect in the 2026 draft class. He does not qualify for a #RAS due to a lack of measurements.https://t.co/T64x3pIE0Q pic.twitter.com/HLH8PbqYWs — RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 9, 2026

Between the stripes where it matters, he was highly productive. He transferred to LSU for his final season and earned first-team all-SEC with 88 tackles – he had at least 12 in four consecutive games – three interceptions and one forced fumble.

Between four seasons at New Mexico (2022), Houston (2023 and 2024) and LSU, he had 10 interceptions, 19 additional passes defensed and four forced fumbles.

That makes his “Mr. Give Me That” nickname a good fit.

“It started in high school, you know,” he told NFL on NBC at the Scouting Combine . “I was just catching a lot of interceptions in high school and my cousin, he gave me that name. He started texting me ‘Mr. Give Me That’ and then so I just ran with it and that's who I am today.”

Haulcy is a talented, instinctive, studious defender, which is what has put him in position to make so many plays.

“The way I play football, I’m very instinctual and intelligent, and I want fans to know that I love the game,” Haulcy told the school athletics site . “I come in every day knowing this is all I’ve got. This is my last one, and I’m going to use everything I know every time I step on the field.”

LSU safety A.J. Haulcy grabs an interception against Texas A&M. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In coverage during his senior season, he was charged with one touchdown, but the three interceptions resulted in a passer rating allowed of just 59.0, according to Pro Football Focus.

He played mostly deep safety in 2025.

“It showed my versatility,” he said at the Combine of his one season at LSU. “I could play deep, play in the box, blitz – whatever they needed. I just want to be a playmaker and create turnovers.”

He added: “I’m a complete safety. I can do it all. I’ve been working hard on my speed, my strength, and just being ready for whatever role a team wants me in.”

He has shown a “complete safety” skill-set. Haulcy is a physical and productive tackler. While at New Mexico, he had 24 tackles and one interception.

In one game.

It was the most tackles by a player in a game since 2018.

“Every time I’m on the field, I just try and make the other team fear me,” Haulcy told The Houston Chronicle . “I just want to make my presence known.”

Haulcy is an excellent all-around player, though he did miss a career-high 16 tackles last season, according to PFF.

Potential Fit With Packers

The Packers are well-stocked at safety. There’s not even a long-term need, with McKinney, Williams and Bullard under contract through the 2027 season.

However, new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon played with a lot of three-safety looks with the Cardinals. Plus, for as good as McKinney has been in two seasons with the team, his 2027 base salary is set to soar to $14.65 million. Along with a roster bonus, he’s due more than $16 million in cash.

Moving on after the upcoming season, as unlikely as it seems considering his high-level performance, would save $9.83 million against the cap.

LSU Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks (40) and safety A.J. Haulcy (13) rush Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“My mentality is just to go out there and be the best I can be,” Haulcy told NBC at the Combine. “You know, my mentality is go out there and make plays and be a disruptor – cause havoc for the other team, for the opponents, and make them remember who I am.”

Haucly’s favorite player is a safety. When he was young, though, it was a Packers legend.

“Growing up, I played quarterback, so I was really looking at quarterbacks,” he said last season. “My favorite player was Aaron Rodgers, but as I got older and got into the defensive side of the ball, I started watching Ed Reed and guys like that. But Reed really just took the eye and that's just someone I want to model my game after. So, I say Ed Reed was my biggest inspiration.”

Having succeeded at every step of his football path, he’ll be ready for what’s next.

“The goal is to go all the way, to finish strong in football and in life,” he said. “You play not just for yourself but for the people who care about you and the ones who will come after you.”

Packers Predraft Visits

The Packers will be hosting a premier receiver with NFL genes on a 30 visit. ⬇️https://t.co/WGnUUO09cg — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) April 13, 2026

Cornerbacks: Safety turned corner | “Blanket” cornerback | Prove-it cornerback | 99th percentile cornerback | From done to drafted?