PFF Picks Pass-Rusher for Packers in New NFL Mock Draft
GREEN BAY, Wis. – While the Green Bay Packers ranked eighth in the NFL in sacks in 2024, their pass rush lacked consistency because of the inability for players to consistently win their one-on-one matchups.
Maybe new defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington will help get former first-round picks Rashan Gary and Lukas Van Ness to the quarterback with more regularity. Or, maybe the Packers need better players.
In Pro Football Focus’ post-Senior Bowl mock draft, the Packers selected Texas A&M defensive end Nic Scourton.
“Among Green Bay’s four edge rushers with 150 or more pass-rush snaps in 2024, only Rashan Gary posted a double-digit pass-rush win rate,” PFF’s Mason Cameron wrote as part of extended analysis.
“That wouldn’t be an issue for Nic Scourton, who has exceeded a 19.1 percent win rate in each of the past two seasons.”
Scourton led the Big Ten with 10 sacks while at Purdue in 2023. He had five sacks in his lone season at Texas A&M in 2024. He had a total of 29 tackles for losses during those two seasons.
“(His production) is what you get when you get an older, veteran player,” Aggies coach Mike Elko said during fall camp. “(Leading) the Big Ten in sacks last year doesn’t happen by accident. He’s played a lot of football and knows how to go about his business, and he’s got a really strong repertoire of pass rush in games.”
Scourton is from Bryan, Texas – where Texas A&M is located – but didn’t grow up an Aggies fan. That didn’t mean he wasn’t awestruck when he got to work out with Aggies legends Myles Garrett and Von Miller during the offseason.
“It was surreal,” Scourton said. “Imagine meeting Superman and he’s 10 times cooler than you ever thought he was. Myles was kind of a quieter guy, and Von was very expressive and very funny. It was a blessing to be around them.”
Scourton is listed at 6-foot-4 and 285 pounds. He was chosen for the Senior Bowl but decided not to go through the week.
He is young; he won’t turn 21 until Aug. 25.
The Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions took cornerbacks with their first-round picks.
Scourton was Green Bay’s second-round pick in Matt Miller’s mock for ESPN.
Meanwhile, in its post-Senior Bowl mock draft, The Draft Network’s Justin Melo took Notre Dame cornerback Benajmin Morrison.
“The Packers desperately need a new CB1. Benjamin Morrison is a technically advanced boundary corner,” Melo wrote.
