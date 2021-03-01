Re-sign or Wave Goodbye: OL Chris Reed

With the start of NFL free agency just around the corner, we will take a look at each Carolina Panther who has an expired contract and breakdown how they performed this past season and whether or not they are worthy of another deal with the Panthers.

Pos: OL

Name: Chris Reed

Height: 6'5" Weight: 310 lbs

FA Status: Unrestricted

2020 Stats: 14 games, 14 starts

Analysis: Prior to the start of the season, Chris Reed was expected to be a depth player that filled in as the so-called sixth man of the offensive line. However, injuries to Dennis Daley opened the door for Reed to start, and he made the most of his opportunity. In 14 starts, Reed allowed just one sack and committed three penalties while appearing in 86% of the team's offensive snaps. Although he did impress at times, Reed does have some flaws. He's not the most agile offensive lineman out there and doesn't consistently get a lot of push in the running game. He's a terrific interior pass protector, but the Panthers need him to get more lower-body strength so that he can be more valuable in the running game.

Re-sign or Wave Goodbye: Re-sign

Reed may be more of a short-term solution for the Panthers, but he's a quality veteran that should be relatively cheap. With that said, that doesn't mean Carolina won't draft or sign anyone that could take his spot as a starter. In fact, if Reed could revert back to his "sixth man" role, it would mean that the Panthers have stronger and better depth across the o-line.

