Patriots Avoid Serious Injury to Key Playmaker
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson suffered a foot injury during his team's loss to the Miami Dolphins last week, but the good news is that he appears to be alright.
Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo has provided an update on Stevenson, revealing that the injury is "not a long-term issue," via Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston.
Stevenson has not practiced this week, leaving his status for New England's Week 6 matchup with the Houston Texans up in the air. But, at the very least, he will be okay over the long haul.
The 26-year-old put together a fine effort against the Dolphins, carrying the ball 12 times for 89 yards and a touchdown.
Stevenson's performance came in the wake of him losing his starting job to Antonio Gibson as a result of a severe fumbling issue early on in the campaign.
The halfback fumbled in each of his first four games and was also coming off of three straight outings in which he averaged under four yards per carry.
On the season overall, Stevenson has rushed for 356 yards and three scores while logging 4.6 yards per attempt. His most productive showing thus far came in the Pats' season-opening win over the Cincinnati Bengals, when he racked up 120 yards and a touchdown on 25 totes.
The Patriots handed Stevenson a four-year, $36 million contract extension during the offseason, a move that was met with some raised eyebrows considering the former fourth-round pick registered just 619 yards and four scores in 12 games last year.
However, Stevenson does have a 1,000-yard campaign under his belt, as he rattled off 1,040 yards during his second NFL season in 2022.
New England is 1-4 and is aiming to snap a four-game losing streak.
