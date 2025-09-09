Patriots Release Training Camp Standout CB
FOXBOROUGH, MA. — As the New England Patriots begin to turn their attention to their Week 2 matchup with the Miami Dolphins, they will do so without the services of a cornerback which garnered notable attention throughout training camp and the preseason.
The Patriots, per a report from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, are waiving cornerback D.J. James.
Despite receiving numerous reps with the first-team defense prior to the start of the season, James was limited to aligning on only two defensive snaps during the Pats’ 20-13 Week 1 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. James also took five snaps in special teams coverage against the Raiders.
With a stretch of injuries placing a strain on the Patriots defensive backfield, James maximized his reps during training camp practices. In the absence of starting corners Christian Gonzalez andCarlton Davis III, the second-year corner has been regularly aligning with the first-team defense. In fact, head coach Mike Vrabel touted James as being among the team’s most-pleasant camp surprises.
"DJ is one of those players that’s improved from the end of the spring until now, and he’s taken advantage of some players that aren’t there,” Vrabel told reporters in early August. “So then he moves up a group or whatever that may be, and therefore he’s taken advantage of his opportunities and, you know, he’ll continue to earn more opportunities. But DJ is an improved player through the short time that we’ve been here."
Davis entered the NFL as selection number 192 in the sixth round of the 2024 draft by the Seattle Seahawks. The Auburn product competed for a depth spot at slot corner. However, an inconsistent showing during camp and the preseason led to his release during Seattle’s final roster cutdowns. He was subsequently signed to the Patriots practice squad, where he remained for the rest of the 2024 season. New England signed James to a futures contract in January.
Though James was considered a slot corner for much of his rookie season, he has a great deal of experience on the outside from his time at Auburn, as well as his first collegiate stop at Oregon. The 24-year-old will fight for the ball at the catch point and has shown no apprehension in showcasing his physicality. At 5’11” and 184 pounds, James may be considered undersized for play along the perimeter. However, he played much bigger than his frame when filling in for either Gonzalez or Davis during team drills. Upon Davis’ return to the field, James was aligned opposite the Pats prominent free-agent acquisition at the top of the depth chart.
In light of James’ release, the Patriots now feature a depth chart consisting of Davis, Alex Austin, Charles Woods and Marcus Jones. Gonzalez, who was out for Week 1, has yet to practice with the team in 2025, and has been sidelined from on-field action since their fifth training camp practice. It is unclear at this time whether James’ release may be a precursor to Gonzalez’s return.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!