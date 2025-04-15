Patriots Worst-Case NFL Draft Scenario
We’ve seen Mike Vrabel and the New England Patriots staff stock up in a big way through free agency.
Conversely, what would the worst-case scenario look like for the New England Patriots?
While it’s difficult to project Day Three picks framed this way, take a look at the four selections across Day One and Day Two of the upcoming NFL Draft for a hypothetical poor outcome for the AFC squad.
Round 1 (Pick 4)
Cam Ward, Abdul Carter, Travis Hunter. One, two, three. The Patriots decide to address arguably its most pressing need by adding Will Campbell to the left tackle position.
Months later, the lack of arm length proves to slide Campbell inside where he significantly upgrades a guard role but Drake Maye’s blindside remains dangerous.
Round 2 (Pick 38)
Unfortunately for New England, after taking a tackle in Round 1, receivers Tetairoa McMillan, Matthew Golden, Luther Burden III, Jaylin Noel, and Jayden Higgins are selected before the 38th selection.
With that, although Emeka Egbuka is an enticing prospect, he’s a slot receiver, and Stefon Diggs has that role locked down. With that, the Patriots are forced to reach early in the second round for Tre Harris who many label with a late-second/early-third-round grade.
Although Harris is physically dominant, a ferocious competitor and highly successful in battling for the football, he lacks sub-4.5 speed which New England could really use here.
Round 3 (Pick 69)
By the time New England finally selects an edge rusher, it feels too late to land a surefire impact player.
Along with first-round picks in Abdul Carter, Jalon Walker, Shemar Stewart, Mike Green, Mykel Williams, and Ezeiruaku, the following prospects came off the board in the second round (each has a second-round grade via The Athletic’s “The Beast”): James Pearce, JT Tuimoloau, Landon Jackson, Jordan Bursch, Jack Sawyer, and Nic Scourton.
The Patriots select Princely Umanmielen out of Ole Miss with its first of two third-round selections.
Although he has ideal size at 6-foot-5 and 244 pounds, with only one year of edge play under his belt (a former 4i defender), this summer, Umanmielen ultimately proves unready for the two-deep in 2025.
Round 3 (Pick 77)
New England has a hole to patch at the center position. However, at No. 77, the two best prospects at the position are off the board in Grey Zabel (North Dakota State) and Jared Wilson (Georgia).
Ranked the No. 3 center is Seth McGlaughlin out of Ohio State. However, he tore his Achilles in November and won’t be prepared for action heading into next season. So, although he has a fourth-round grade, New England selects center Drew Kendall.
Although the Patriots would like to select another receiver here, the options drop off a cliff after Kendall - a quality three-year starter at Boston College - who very well could be off the board by the time New England selects at No. 106.
- Remaining picks: Round 4 (#106), Round 5 (#144), Round 5 (#171), Round 7 (#220), Round 7 (#238)
