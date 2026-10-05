5 Winners, 2 Losers from Patriots' Upset Win Over Bills: Young WR Saves The Day

After an ugly loss a week ago, the New England Patriots are back in the win column after a divisional upset over the Buffalo Bills. A season ago, the Patriots' win over the Bills was a chief catalyst for the team to carry momentum.

For now, it remains to be seen if this year's win will do the same.

Until then, here are the five biggest risers, and two biggest fallers, from New England's 29-26 win over Buffalo.

Winner: WR Efton Chism III

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III (86) makes a catch for a touchdown during the fourth quarter at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cbism's role for 2026 was expected to be a minimal one. The second-year receiver was a healthy scratch in Week 1, a trend which quickly changed once A.J. Brown went down with injury.

Fast forward a few weeks and Chism has finally earned his place in the receiver room. On Sunday, he made a pair of acrobatic catches, including the go-ahead touchdown, to help New England take home the win.

"When I'm out there and you know the ball's in the air, I kind of black out," Chism said when asked abut his go-ahead grab. I'm kind of in that little flow state. I saw it in the air. Drake gave me an opportunity and I just, you know, you got to come down with with with those opportunities. You don't know how many you get. So just trying to take advantage of all of them."

Loser: OT Will Campbell

September 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) blocks Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Campbell has grown accustomed to seeing his name as a riser on this list. Sunday, not so much.

The second-year left tackle had his struggles on Sunday, allowing five pressures in the first half and one more in the second. The LSU product didn't have his best day against the Bills defensive line, plus was called for two penalties.

Prior to this week, Campbell's performance at left tackle has been impressive. He has been a force to be reckoned with at the tackle positon, a clear step up from last year's playoff performances.

Winner: QB Drake Maye

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Maye had a pair of turnovers, but both could be argued not to be his fault. The first, a fumble, came due to the entirety of the offensive line collapsing. The second, an interception, simply took an unlucky bounce through WR Romeo Doubs' hands.

Other than that, the young quarterback was surgical. Maye gained more than 320 yards through the air and ground, plus threw for three touchdowns.

"He just (was) extremely prepared)," head coach Mike Vrabel said. "Focused. And a good week of practice."

Winner: S Craig Woodson

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots safety Craig Woodson (4) intercepts a pass intended Buffalo Bills wide receiver Josh Palmer (5) during the fourth quarter for at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into the day, Woodson had been awaiting the first regular season interception of his career.

He wound up grabbing what may end up being the most important video of that play. The second-year player tallied three tackles on the day in addition to his forced turnover.

The interception could not have come at a more perfect time. With a minute left on the game clock, Bills quarterback Josh Allen tried to play hero-ball. With his intended receiver blanketed in double coverage, it does not work. Woodson got the easy interception to take home the win.

Loser: P Mitch Wishnowsky

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Jahlani Tavai (31) tries to block a punt in the first quarter by New England Patriots punter Mitch Wishnowsky (19) during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, September 27, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Although Wishnowsky has performed acceptable in lieu of Bryce Baringer, who is aiding an injury, today was a signifcant step in the wrong direction. The 34-year-old punted four times on Sunday for a season-low average of just 38 yards.

Wishnowsky also added multiple touchbacks to his catalogue, struggling to flip the field against a high-powered Bills offense.

Winner: EDGE Elijah Ponder

September 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Troy Fautanu (76) defends quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) from New England Patriots linebacker Elijah Ponder (91)during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As per usual, Ponder makes the winners-losers list as a riser. He finished the day with a sack and a trio of tackles. The 2025 undrafted free agent has also marked a half-sack in each of the Patriots' past three matchups.

The most important part about Sunday for Ponder? He was able to do so in a near-healthy Patriots edge rusher room. Even with starter Dre'Mont Jones back in the lineup after missing a game-plus due to a shoulder injury, Ponder still stepped up to the plate.

Winner: WR Romeo Doubs

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs #87 makes a catch for a touchdown as Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston #1 defends during the first quarter at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Maye was marked for an interception on a drop by Doubs, the turnover was simply a stroke of misfortunate for the pass-catcher. Other than that, the former Green Bay Packer played near-perfect football on Sunday.

Doubs tallied six receptions on his nine targets, racking up 58 yards and his first two touchdowns of the year. WIth Brown still out for at least the next week, New England will certainly continue to need to lean on its receiver.

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