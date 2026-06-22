Narrowing Down Proposed Trade Packages For Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte

To trade Kayshon Boutte or to not trade Kayshon Boutte, that is the question.

The New England Patriots have a decision to make when it comes to their fourth-year wide receiver this summer. As Boutte enters a contract season, and a log jam ahead of him on the depth chart puts his immediate future into question, the Patriots could potentially deal away the 23-year-old before the start of the season.

Boutte has reportedly been interested in a trade, especially after the Patriots went out and traded two draft picks for A.J. Brown. But Boutte has also told reporters that he'd like to remain in New England.

"I wouldn’t mind being here, I do want to be here," Boutte said at mandatory minicamp, the first practices he attended this spring. "Whether that’s at X, Z, F, whatever I’ve got to do that’s best for me. Whether that’s learning the playbook more or moving around, there’s only one football and there’s five of us, you know?"

A lot of what Boutte does, including be a great perimeter threat in the deep game, could get washed away with the addition of Brown. The Patriots also signed Romeo Doubs in free agency, brought in four undrafted rookies after the draft and are expecting a big jump in production from Kyle Williams. It's hard to envision Boutte really sticking in this room come Week 1.

"At the end of the day, it is going to be what’s best for me whether that’s here or somewhere else," Boutte said. "I hope it’s here, but we’ll see how it goes."

Here are a few proposed trade packages that I've seen for Boutte's services, with a look at what the Patriots could potentially get in return for the budding receiver.

Oct 26, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Boutte to Baltimore Ravens For Future Draft Pick

Ravens On SI's Jason La Canfora proposed this deal, sending Boutte to the Ravens for a future fourth round pick, and I think it's the best outcome for both parties. The Patriots don't need to trade away Boutte this season, but he's slated to hit free agency ahead of the 2027 season. They might as well try and pocket whatever they can for his services.

In this case, while they would send him to an AFC team with Super Bowl aspirations, they acquire what could potentially be a top-125 pick in a loaded draft class. Right now, the Patriots are slated to have nine picks in 2027, and six on the final day of the draft. Grabbing another pick could help give the Patriots some more flexibility when it comes to moving up and down the board.

For Baltimore, they grab a rental receiver that could really blossom as a weapon alongside Zay Flowers in the passing game. With Lamar Jackson's talents still sky high, it would be a smart idea for the new coaching regime in Baltimore to try and capitalize on what could be a fast-closing championship window.

Boutte to Las Vegas Raiders For Young Defensive Player

Dec 15, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) against Arizona Cardinals cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (23) in the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Patriots, despite what Mike Vrabel has called a good room, could end up with depth issues at edge rusher. Veteran Harold Landry is still working his way back from a lingering knee injury, while rookie Gabe Jacas remains the only second round draft pick to not sign a contract. Could New England try to swing a one-for-one deal for a defensive playmaker?

Matt Holder from Silver And Black Pride proposed the idea that the Las Vegas Raiders could part ways with Malcolm Koonce, who's on his second-straight one-year contract with the team. The Raiders also signed Kwity Paye in free agency and drafted Keyron Crawford in April. Koonce -- who's racked up 14.5 sacks in his career, including eight in 2023 -- could be a nice addition to New England's roster.

The Raiders could use the upgrade at wideout to help rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza this season, while the Patriots continue to rework their defensive front ahead of what is expected to be another season of heavy blitzing. It's a win for both sides.

Boutte to New York Giants For Talented Edge Rusher

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) catches a pass for a touchdown against New York Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (28) during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Patriots have a surplus at wide receiver. The New York Giants have a surplus of edge rushers. Why don't both sides make a deal? Alex Barth from 98.5 The Sports Hub mentioned the idea of a trade including Boutte and Giants' edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux to bolster both sides of the deal.

New York has a major need at wide receiver, which was only proven after they went out and signed aging Odell Beckham Jr, Braxton Berrios and Juju Smith Schuster this offseason. Boutte is young and plays a lot older than what his age says, and he could become a go-to target for Jaxson Dart in that offense. The Patriots could get Thibodeaux, a player who's been on a statistical downslide over the past few seasons.

Both of these players are on expiring contracts and are slated to hit the open market next March. If this deal could get hammered out, which could also lead to the Patriots sending away a day three pick for a former first round player, the Patriots could possibily get an extension done if they see fit.

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