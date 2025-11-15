Patriots WR Advocates For Those Struggling With Mental Health
Content warning: This story contains references to suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide and needs support now, call or text 988, chat with the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988lifeline.org, or call 1-800-273-TALK (8255) Press # 1 if you are a Veteran.
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots receiver Mack Hollins has become a fan favorite throughout Pats Nation, due [largely, in part] to his consistency and reliability.
Since signing a two-year contract with the Patriots this offseason, the eight-year veteran has not only become one of quarterback Drake Maye’s most reliable pass-catchers, but also one of the locker room’s most prominent leaders. Perhaps most importantly, he routinely makes himself available for those of his teammates in need of support.
Accirdingly, Hollins took the opportunity to address a serious, and poignant subject currently on the hearts and minds of NFL fans — one which reaches far beyond the gridiron. The 32-year-old veteran arrived for the club’s Week 11 showdown with the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium wearing a shirt, which relayed a message for all who are struggling with mental health.
Hollins’ white t-shirt featured three-digit number for the suicide prevention hotline — 988 — as its centerpiece in red ink, with words such as "broken," "hurt" and "forgotten” in its shadows. On the back, the phrase, "YOU Are Worth It!!” was surrounded by positive words of encouragement.
Hollins’ statement came just one week after Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland died by suicide, according to authorities, in Frisco, Texas — immediately sending a wave of emotions throughout the NFL universe. Following the Pats 27-14 victory — a game in which he collected 64 yards on four catches — Hollins addressed his reasons for addressing the issue.
“9-8-8 is a suicide prevention hotline,” Hollins said. “I think that this topic is something that, especially as a male, can often get pushed aside and brushed under the rug,” Hollins told reporters postgame. “It happens more than people want to admit it happens … To anybody who's listening, more men are willing to hear what you have to say than you think.
“That tough guy persona that we all kind of put on isn't as real when it actually comes down to it,” he added. “You don't know what somebody's going through between their ears."
Mack Hollins: “Even if I don’t know you, I care.”
On the field, Hollins is an apt blocker, capable of making an impact in the run game as well as aiding in pass protection. At 6’4", 221-pounds, the Rockville, Virginia native also cuts an imposing figure that has made him a popular target in the red zone. Through 11 games to date, he currently ranks fourth on the team in receiveing yards (387) and has scored two touchdowns. The UNC product’s ability to play multiple positions within New England’s offense has earned him the attention of opposing defenses.
Still, Hollins willingness to address vital, yet often uncomfortable, subjects such as depression and anxiety makes his voice worthy of attention on the matter. From speaking candidly about them on social media, to being an available friend in need to his teammates, Hollins understands the need to end the stigma surrounding speaking about mental health.
“If I can bring attention to something that is happening way too much, because even one person committing suicide is too much, then I will gladly stand behind it and try to bring attention to it,: Hollins said. ”And that’s not to bring attention away from anyone else or any other cause. That’s just in hopes that somebody that may have had a rough evening says, ‘there’s some guy in the NFL that cares.’ Even if I don’t know you, I care, and hopefully that can change any decision you thought of making.”
