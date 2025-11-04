Patriots Snap Counts Show Total Team Effort in Falcons Win
As the New England Patriots continue to savor their 24-23 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9, they will certainly take stock into their performance on both sides of the ball.
The Pats were mostly pleased with their effort in all three phases, allowing them to secure their sixth straight victory. However, there are plenty of areas in which they will look to build upon as well as seek improvement. Though game-film analysis will be the main focus, a look at playing time may assist the Pats in helping to devise effective strategies moving forward.
Here is a look at the Patriots offensive and defensive snap counts from their win in Week 9.
Offense
On offense, the Pats overall snap count was 68 versus the Falcons.
Offense Observations:
The Patriots had six players align for every snap on offense: quarterback Drake Maye and the entire starting offensive line consisting of rookie left tackle Will Campbell, left guard Jared Wilson, center Garrett Bradbury, right guard Michael Onwenu and right tackle Morgan Moses. It was the eighth time in nine games that the entire starting offensive line went the distance.
In the absence of starter Rhamondre Stevenson, rookie TreVeyon Henderson led all rushers with 14 carries for 55 yards, while aligning on 51 snaps as the de facto lead back. Veteran Terrell Jennings maximized his 17 snaps on offense, having carried the ball 11 times for 35 yards with a second-quarter touchdown — his first as a NFL running back. Practice squad elevation D’Ernest Johnson did not align on any offensive snaps, yet did see the field for five snaps on special teams.
Few players, if any, made more of their limited time on the field than receiver DeMario Douglas. Earning a career-high 100 receiving yards on just four catches, Douglas earned one touchdown reception, as well as an impressive 58-yard completion from Maye in the second quarter.
With receiver Kayshon Boutte limited to just 18 snaps before suffering a hamstring injury which cause him to miss the entire second half, rookie Kyle Williams played a season-high 31 snaps on offense — missing his only targeted pass due to a miscommunication with quarterback Drake Maye.
Defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga pulled double duty for one first-quarter snap as lead-blocking tight end/full back. The 10-play, 75-yard drive resulted in a touchdown, giving the Pats an early 7-0 lead.
Defense
On defense the Pats overall snap count was 56 versus the Falcons.
Defense Observations
The Patriots had three players align on every defensive snap in Week 9: linebacker Robert Spillane, cornerback Carlton Davis and safety Jaylinn Hawkins. Spillane has been a Patriots’ iron-man of sorts, aligning on 96.4 percent of the team’s plays on defense through the season’s first nine games. The Pats captain finished the day having logged five total tackles.
Following the exit of starting linebacker Christian Elliss due to a hip injury, linebacker Jack Gibbens aligned for 25 snaps in relief duty. Gibbens earned one tackle, while Elliss finished the game with five total tackles.
While Davis once again went wire-to-wire, fellow perimeter Christian Gonzalez saw his snap count reduced to 42 in Week 9, thanks largely in part to exiting the game in the second half to be evaluated for a head injury. Gonzalez was cleared from concussion protocol, but did not return to the game.
Reserve cornerback Charles Woods aligned in 14 snaps, maintaining his claim on the fourth option at the position. Veteran Alex Austin, ironically the preseason favorite for the role, did not align on any defensive snaps. He does, however, remain a mainstay on special teams, logging 19 snaps in the game’s third phase.
Though safety Dell Pettus aligned on only one defense snap, he made sure that it made a lasting impression. The second-year defensive back broke up the only pass thrown his way in the end zone, helping to preserve the Patriots lead late in the fourth quarter.
