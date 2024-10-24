Ravens Exploring DE Trade With Division Rival
Thanks to the elite play of Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, the Baltimore Ravens offense has been arguably the league's best amid a five-game winning streak, but the pass defense has still had its issues.
Headed into Week 8, the Ravens are allowing the most passing yards per game (287.1) despite the rushing defense surrendering the fewest yards per contest (68.4). It's not often you see a team on opposite ends of the spectrum like this, but Baltimore is reportedly seeking a trade to help address the defense as a result, specifically in the pass-rush department.
Per reports from 247Sports reporter Brad Stainbrook, the Ravens have reached out to the Browns to gauge potential trade interest in veteran defensive end Za'Darius Smith, who was originally selected by Baltimore in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. The Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders are two other teams reportedly in the mix.
While a trade of Smith wouldn't directly add to a struggling secondary, his impact on the quarterback could certainly allow that unit to not cover for as long and risk adding to their league-leading pass yards surrendered. He's tallied four sacks so far this season and could have room for more on a defensive line that already demands enough attention from opposing offensive lines. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy is tied for the fourth-most sacks (seven) in the NFL headed into Week 8 while Odafe Oweh has 4.5 of his own.
During his four years with Baltimore, Smith started 16 of 58 regular-season games while tallying 119 total tackles, 18.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. He hit another level of production after leaving the Ravens, as Smith was a Pro Bowler in two of his three seasons with the Green Bay Packers before making it to a third Pro Bowl during his only year with the Minnesota Vikings in 2022.
The Ravens visit the Browns in Week 8.
