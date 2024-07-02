Ravens CB Facing Uncertain Future
Since his arrival in 2017, Marlon Humphrey has been an absolute staple in the the Baltimore Ravens' secondary.
A former No. 16 overall pick out of Alabama, Humphrey quickly established himself as Baltimore's top cornerback and and a rising star in the league. By his third season in 2019, he was already an All-Pro level player after allowing a passer rating of just 68.4 and causing six turnovers, two of which he ran back for touchdowns.
After that, though, it's been far more of a struggle for the former All-Pro. His coverage skills have taken a noticeable step back over the past few years, in no small part thanks to the plethora of injuries he's suffered along the way. As a result, Humphrey's five-year, $97.5 million contract, which looked like a smart move when the Ravens signed him to it in 2020, now looks like somewhat of an albatross.
In fact, that contract and the Ravens' salary cap situation in general could spell Humphrey's departure sooner rather than later. The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec named Humphrey's contract situation as one to watch for the 2024 season.
"Humphrey still has three years remaining on the extension he signed with the Ravens during the 2020 season. However, this fall could significantly impact his future in Baltimore," Zrebiec writes. "The 27-year-old is a three-time Pro Bowl selection, but he’s struggled to stay healthy in two of the past three years, and he’s not consistently making the impactful plays he did earlier in his career. With his cap number rising north of $25 million next season, Humphrey probably needs a strong bounce-back season to remain with the Ravens in 2025 and beyond."
Even with his injuries and declining play, Humphrey will still have an important role to play in Baltimore. Not only is he still the Ravens' de facto No. 1 corner, but his mentorship will be crucial for a young secondary. Promising rookies Nate Wiggins and T.J. Tampa will undoubtedly look up to Humphrey for some veteran leadership, as will fourth-year cornerback Brandon Stephens, who took a big step forward last season.
How long Humphrey lasts in Baltimore is anyone's guess, but at the very least, he is still a valuable player even if his contract is a bit steep.
