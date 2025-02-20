Ravens Named Landing Spot for All-Pro WR
The Baltimore Ravens have done a good job at getting Lamar Jackson some wide receiver help in the past few years, especially with the drafting of Zay Flowers in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Rashod Bateman, a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has begun to burst onto the scene as well, but the Ravens need one more player to complete the trifecta.
Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport suggests that the Ravens should trade for Davante Adams this offseason from the New York Jets.
"The Baltimore Ravens aren't likely to swing any blockbuster trades in 2025. They don't have any glaring needs, and they have less than $6 million in cap space, per Over the Cap," Davenport writes.
"The Ravens might not have glaring needs, but their roster could use an upgrade or two. Zay Flowers topped 1,000 receiving yards last year, but Baltimore could use another proven wideout to help Lamar Jackson build on last year's excellent passing stats.
"Fitting Adams' deal under the cap would take work, but Adams would likely jump at the opportunity to play for a legitimate Super Bowl contender. With the Jets seemingly ready to move on from Adams, the 32-year-old probably wouldn't be especially expensive in terms of draft capital."
It wouldn't take the Ravens a whole lot to acquire him, but he does carry an extremely massive cap hit at $38 million right now.
It's far more likely for the Jets to release him and save the money versus a team trading him for a Day 3 draft pick. However, if the Ravens can find a way to make it work on the trade market to ensure no other team can get him, that could make the offense absolutely unstoppable in 2025.
