Full Power Ravens Offense Expected to Test Developing Defense
The Baltimore Ravens' Organized Team Activities, or OTAs, wrapped up last week, leading right into team minicamp and a fresh batch of storylines to keep tabs on.
As Ryan Mink points out, the commencement of mandatory team-wide practices is a whole different ballgame. While established veterans and longtime franchise pieces aren't required to attend the early-June practices, everyone needs to come together later in the month to give the coaches a clear idea of how this season's core is expected to coalesce.
Lamar Jackson gave the Ravens a single day of availability at the very start of OTAs, playing "very sharp" football before disappearing back into the offseason.
The 2x MVP is coming off of the heels of another First Team All-Pro finish as one of the NFL's elite quarterbacks, and though the team's contending goals haven't changed, some of his targets have. DeAndre Hopkins is joining the fold of Jackson's expanding list of pass-catchers alongside Zay Flowers, Mark Andrews and Rashod Bateman, and even while he fights for his contract extension, the offense is expected to sizzle with their usual signal caller under center.
That top-rated offense looks to continue building off of the reputation they've built for themselves, providing a real test for the team's ever-changing defense. The secondary, in particular, has drawn questions about how they plan on filling their holes with youth and free agents, and slowing down Jackson's aerial options is no small ask.
There are several functional, if not ideal, in-house options worth tossing around. "At cornerback, the Ravens are working to determine who will line up opposite Nate Wiggins if Marlon Humphrey stays at nickel. Veteran addition Chidobe Awuzie is the favorite, though he's dealing with a minor ankle injury from OTAs," Mink writes. "If Awuzie doesn't practice, that will give the Ravens a good look at T.J. Tampa, Jalyn Armour-Davis, and their two sixth-round rookies, Bilhal Kone and Robert Longerbeam."
Ar'Darius Washington's recent Achilles injury also throws a monkey wrench into Baltimore's safety rotation, with the yet-to-be-seen Sanoussi Kane and the depleted Beau Brade each suddenly ascending into candidates to captain the backfield in spurts.
How the full roster will hold up in scrimmage against one another has yet to be seen, but the matchups and personalities involved are sure to give the Ravens further ideas of what they're working with entering this upcoming run at that elusive Super Bowl win.
