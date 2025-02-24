NFC Team Could Sign Ravens OT
The Baltimore Ravens want to re-sign offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley this offseason, but they will have a few different teams that could be interested in his services.
Any team in need of an offensive tackle should pursue Stanley, and Pro Football Network writer Ben Rolfe believes that the Seattle Seahawks could be interested.
"The Seattle Seahawks were not far away from the playoffs last season, and they immediately pinpointed the issue: their offense. After just one season, head coach Mike Macdonald admitted he had got it wrong and moved on from his first offensive coordinator hire. They now have a new coordinator in place and will look to improve an offense that ranked 20th last season," Rolfe writes.
"A big part of the issues around the offense was the offensive line, which ranked 30th. Therefore, we could see Macdonald turn to a familiar face in Ronnie Stanley. Macdonald will know the presence that Stanley can bring, both on the field and as a leader in the locker room.
"Adding Stanley will allow the Seahawks to put a trusted veteran at either left or right tackle and then be able to work out who they should have alongside him. With both Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas set to be free agents after next season, the Seahawks can evaluate whether either should be extended and their role on this line."
Stanley landing in Seattle would reunite him with Macdonald, who was the Ravens defensive coordinator in the 2023 season. It would also give the Seahawks the offensive tackle they need in order to get the offensive line back in order in the pacific northwest.
Therefore, the Ravens need to be willing to break the bank if they want to keep Stanley in Baltimore next season.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!