Steelers Legend Picks Ravens In AFC North
The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers have been at each other's throats for close to three decades now, and more often than not, with significant stakes attached.
Since realignment in 2002, Baltimore and Pittsburgh have combined to win 16 of 22 AFC North titles, with the Cincinnati Bengals winning the other six. That alone would make for a fantastic rivalry, but add in the numerous playoff showdowns, and these two teams have more hate between them than arguably any other pair.
So when a prominent figure from one side comes out in support of the other, it's always a big story. That's whhat longtime Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger just did, claiming that the Ravens are currently the better team on his "Footbahlin" podcast.
"I can't put the Steelers in the same category as Baltimore or the Bills yet," Roethlisberger said.
Despite the fact that Pittsburgh has a half-game lead in the division, sitting at 6-2 to Baltimore's 6-3, analytics still lean heavily in the latter's favor. That's a testament to not only the difference in perception between the two teams, but also the brutal gauntlet Pittsburgh has down the stretch.
Bizarrely, the Steelers haven't played a single divisional game yet, with their first coming at home against the Ravens in Week 11. Not only do they have six games left against their divisional opponents, but tough non-divisional matchups against the Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, who currently have a combined 21-4 record. Purely going by opponent winning percentage, the Steelers have the third-hardest remaining schedule behind the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns.
"They have a stretch where if they go out and show that they can beat these teams, these true contenders … then I'll move them up my list," Roethlisberger said. "But right now, I have them at four or five in the AFC."
The Ravens' schedule isn't exactly easy as they still have some tough games remaining, but they do get a few more breaks than their rivals. They face a pair of 2-7 teams the New York Giants in Week 15 and the Cleveland Browns in Week 18, though the latter did win the first matchup earlier this season. As long as the Ravens stay out of their own way, then they have a great chance to win their second-straight division crown.
