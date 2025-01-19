Report: Zay Flowers Could Return if Ravens Advance
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers has not been officially ruled out for Sunday's Divisional Round game against the Buffalo Bills, but with him being listed as doubtful on the team's final injury report, it's looking like he will indeed miss his second-straight game.
Should the Ravens advance, though, then he might have a chance to return.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Ravens are optimistic for Flowers' return if they defeat the Bills and move on to next week's AFC Championship Game.
"My understanding, though, he had a really positive workout on Friday, and I'm told the team is hopeful, hopeful that he'll be able to get out there next week if the Ravens advance," Rapoport said on "NFL Gameday Morning." "Expect him to get at least one medical opinion, additionally from what he has now, but things are looking up for Zay Flowers for next week."
Flowers suffered a knee injury in the regular-season finale on Jan. 4, and considering how bad it looked at the time, it's a relief he still has a chance to play this postseason.
If Flowers were to return next week, it would be a huge moment for him. Not just because he'd be back on the field, but because of the circumstances of said return.
The Ravens would face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, the very same team that ended their season in last year's AFC Championship Game. In that game, Flowers had a brutal sequence in which he had a taunting penalty after a 54-yard reception, but fumbled into the end zone on the first play of the fourth quarter. That sequence has continually hung over him since the game, and a chance to flip the script would be hugely important.
Baltimore and Buffalo kick off from Highmark Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET, with Flowers' status being confirmed shortly beforehand.
