Catch Live Updates: Thrilling Saints vs. Falcons Week 4 Game!

ATLANTA -- The Saints and Falcons meet for the first time this season, as Sunday will be an interesting test for both squads. New Orleans enters banged up and has questions to answer on the offensive side, while Atlanta looks to capitalize on that and rebound to pull even to .500 on the young season. Follow along with all the action as we keep you updated on the scoring, biggest plays and notes throughout the game for Week 4's matchup.
Pregame Notes
- I'm very interested to see what the workload is like for Chris Olave and Alvin Kamara. Kamara shouldn't get 29 touches like he did a week ago, although he'll take them. The Falcons will test him early and we'll see how that rib injury really is.
- Not playing Dallin Holker today is a relatively good sign for how the team feels about some of their other positions and ability to move the ball. Juwan Johnson and Foster Moreau could be used more for blocking, but I do think the Saints offense needs to get them more involved to move the ball today.
- Demario Davis is in the building and he led the pre-game huddle for the team. He told a couple of us on Friday that he feels good, so hopefully they get him back for the Kansas City game. This is the first game he misses due to injury in his career.
- Former Saints Malcolm Jenkins and Ben Watson are both in attendance today.
- Kyle Hergel got some center reps as a backup during walkthroughs. I think that's a little interesting as the Saints try to navigate life without Erik McCoy.
- Saints OL in walkthroughs (left to right): Taliese Fuaga, Lucas Patrick, Shane Lemieux, Landon Young and Trevor Penning. Pointed this out the other day that this is what they'd roll with.
- With the line the way it is, that could mean a lot more running to the left side. I do think the right side with Young and Penning could also be successful, but the pass protection is what we're concerned about.
- Pete Werner was in the middle for the Saints for their base look in walkthroughs. Willie Gay Jr. and Anfernee Orji were the other two linebackers.
- Taysom Hill, Cam Jordan and J.T. Gray were among those out for the coin toss. The Saints called tails and it was tails. New Orleans deferred to the second half kickoff.
First Quarter - Falcons 7, Saints 7
Scoring
- Falcons, 11:13 - KhaDarel Hodge fumble recovery in end zone.
- Saints, 6:39 (9-70, 4:34) - Taysom Hill 2-yard run.
Notes
- Cedrick Wilson Jr. was playing on the kickoff team, so that might be an indication of how the ankle is right now.
- Nice job by Alontae Taylor on the deep shot from Kirk Cousins. He wanted Drake London.
- Liked the impact Willie Gay Jr. had on the first few plays.
- Pass rush has to get home on 3rd-and-10. That could have been a nice stop, but instead the Falcons get across midfield.
- Matthew Bergeron essentially grabbed Chase Young's face mask and threw his helmet off. That's a penalty every time.
- I'm really not sure what Rashid Shaheed was thinking fielding that punt in the first place, and it cost the Saints a touchdown. That's a big momentum killer when you make a stop and you're on the road.
- Saints went empty on the first play and immediately got it to Chris Olave for a gain of 18 going across the middle. That's a good indication that he's okay.
- That's a really nice play by Taysom Hill on 3rd-and-1 when A.J. Terrell Jr. should have had him on the toss play. They also did it on the right side.
- Very nice run by Alvin Kamara to pick up 13. He looks just fine early on.
- Good wide receiver screen play on the right side that picked up 13 to get the Saints inside the 5. That'll help his confidence.
- Saints sent Oli Udoh in late as the jumbo offensive lineman and had to burn a timeout, but they kept him in and Hill was the QB to find the end zone.
- Willie Gay Jr. went to the locker room and is not in the game right now. D'Marco Jackson is in for him. Gay Jr. is questionable to return with a hand injury.
- That's another good play by Alontae Taylor on Drake London.
- Paulson Adebo got a pass interference penalty and ended up making up for it by getting a pick on Cousins. It looked like there was some contact with Ray-Ray McCloud as he was slipping, and it was an easy pick. Big break for New Orleans.
- That's a great play design on 4th-and-1. I loved that call to Taysom Hill.
Highlights
Second Quarter - Saints 14, Falcons 7
Scoring
- Saints, 13:42 (11-53, 6:01) - Taysom Hill 5-yard run.
Notes
- Great catch by Mason Tipton on the 3rd-and-5 play. That's a lost of trust for an undrafted rookie, but he's played much better than one.
- Taysom Hill gets into the end zone for a second time, and that's someone I told you to insert into your lineup and bet on this week.
Highlights
