The NFL is planning on having a triple-header for Christmas, and we'll know the games on May 9. Could the Saints play on a holiday for a fifth year in a row?

The NFL is expected to have a triple-header on Christmas, which falls on a Sunday in the 2022 season. The news was revealed by NFL vice president of broadcasting Mike North on a podcast hosted by Bills sideline reporter Sal Capaccio. CBS and FOX will get respective games during the afternoon, while NBC will have a primetime feature at night.

Could the Saints play again on Christmas?

After a few years of the NFL not playing on Christmas, the Saints hosted the Vikings in the 2020 season, which saw New Orleans win 52-33 powered by Alvin Kamara running wild for six touchdowns in a 155-yard ground performance. The following season, the league put two games on Christmas with the Browns at Packers and Colts at Cardinals.

Holiday games are really no mystery to the Saints, as they played on Thanksgiving last season against the Bills. Although it didn't go their way, it was their fourth appearance since 2010, and third time in the past four seasons they played on Turkey Day. So, New Orleans has actually played on a holiday for the past four years.

Perhaps the Saints have lost some of their luster without Sean Payton and Drew Brees leading the charge, but they always draw strong ratings when they are put in a national spotlight. They're already going to be across the pond for a London game early in the season, so we'll see on May 9 when the league announces these games whether they'll be playing again on Christmas or not.

They'll be going head-to-head with the NBA, so that's going to be interesting.

