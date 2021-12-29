Saints Wednesday Injury Report: Week 17

The Saints did not practice on Wednesday, but still released an estimated practice report to begin Week 17.

The first injury of Week 17's Panthers-Saints matchup is out, which is just an estimation for New Orleans given that they didn't practice due to playing on Monday. Four players popped up on Wednesday's report, and here's how it looks.

DID NOT PRACTICE: Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder), Tre'Quan Smith (chest)

LIMITED: Marcus Davenport (shoulder), Nick Vannett (ankle)

Naturally, a lot of players are still on the COVID-19/Reserve List, so that is why we're not seeing someone like Ryan Ramczyk (knee). Tre'Quan Smith got injured during the Dolphins game after throwing a block on a Dolphins player, leaving the field not long afterwards and did not return.

We'll get a better idea of the team's availability on Thursday, but with just two games to go, hopefully they can get some of these key players back.

