Saints Sign Four Players to Reserve/Future Contracts

The Saints added another four players to the 2023 mix through reserve/future deals on Thursday.

The Saints have added another four players to their roster going into next season through reserve/future contracts, bringing their total up to 14 now. Wide receiver Kawaan Baker, linebacker Ryan Connelly, tight end Miller Forristall, and kicker Alex Quevedo are the newest to join New Orleans, as announced by the team on Thursday.

Baker has been with the team off and on after being the team's 7th Round draft pick in 2021. He had brief stints with the Packers and Eagles practice squads last season after serving a six-game suspension and was waived on Oct. 17 by the Saints. New Orleans ended up adding him to their practice squad in late December.

The team had previously added eight players just some 17 days ago, and then added another two shortly after that. Here's a look at the additions up to this point.

Saints Reserve/Future Additions for 2023

  • OL Yasir Durant 
  • DT Prince Emili 
  • RB Derrick Gore 
  • DB Vincent Gray 
  • TE Lucas Krull 
  • QB Jake Luton 
  • LB Nephi Sewell 
  • DE Jabari Zuniga
  • OG Koda Martin
  • CB Troy Pride Jr.
  • WR Kawaan Baker
  • LB Ryan Connelly
  • TE Miller Forristall
  • K Alex Quevedo

