Saints Training Camp Highlights: Quarterback Performance & Thursday's Key Moments
METAIRIE -- The Saints preseason finale is right around the corner, as the team will conduct one of their final training camp practices in the Superdome in front of fans. It's been an interesting stretch for New Orleans, but their work is far from finished. Day 21 of training camp brought us more team period action. Here's what happend on Thursday, and if you are looking for some early takeaways and attendance, then go here.
Saints Training Camp Recap - Day 21
QUARTERBACK PERFORMANCE
- Derek Carr: 12/15 (1/1, 1/3, 4/4, 3/3, 3/4)
- Jake Haener: 6/11 (1/2, 1/3, 3/3, 0/2, 1/1)
- Spencer Rattler: 5/7, TD (1/1, 2/2, 2/2, 0/1, 0/1)
TEAM SERIES ONE
Like yesterday, we might have missed a few plays due to the transition from outside to inside. The first Derek Carr snap was a short run to the left with Alvin Kamara. Jordan Mims got an outside run to the right that went for a short gain on the next play. Carr followed that up with a sidearm pass inside on the tight end screen to Taysom Hill that went for a big gain. Hill had a convoy of blockers in front of him and Demario Davis was the only defender that was in a spot to get him. It was off play action and honestly might have been a score.
Jake Haener entered and got things started with a short hookup to the right with Stanley Morgan Jr., which was followed up by an inside run with Jordan Mims for a short gain. Jordan Mims got the stretch run righ that went to the outside that he showed a really nice burst on to pick up a decent gain. Haener's final play was a pass near the right sideline to Kevin Austin Jr. that he bobbled a couple of times and by the time he made the catch was out of bounds.
Spencer Rattler's first rep was a short run to the left with Jacob Kibodi, and then he provided the play of the day. Rattler found Kevin Austin Jr. in stride on a deep pass to the left off play action for a 65-yard touchdown, as he worked against Mac McCain. It was a pretty throw and catch. The final snap was a Kibodi run to the left that he made a nice move on Mike Rose and got a couple of yards before Joejuan Williams stopped him.
TEAM SERIES TWO
Carr's second series started with a toss out to the right with Alvin Kamara with Oli Udoh out in front. Demario Davis made the stop on that one. Carr then tried Juwan Johnson on a deep pass to the right. Johnson had a shot at it, but it looked like Carl Granderson might have got a hand on it. Either way, Granderson was there in coverage, which is extremely rare to see. He was well downfield and in position. Carr came back to hit Taysom Hill on a slant for a decent gain, and then pressure from Alontae Taylor on the following play forced an early throw to Kevin Austin Jr. that was incomplete on the right side. Bryan Bresee picked up a sack on the final play.
Haener's next series started with a short outside run to the right with Jordan Mims. He connected with Michael Jacobson on a short pass to the right that was turned upfield for some extra yards. Haener couldn't connect on the next two plays, with Joejuan Williams breaking up the slant pass attempt to Equanimeous St. Brown and Rezjohn Wright broke up a crosser over the middle to Stanley Morgan Jr. The pass was a little behind him.
Rattler came in for three plays, completing a short right pass to A.T. Perry to start. He then completed another short right pass, this time to Stanley Morgan Jr. The final snap was an inside run with Jacob Kibodi that he got into the second level and was stopped by Roderic Teamer.
TEAM SERIES THREE
Carr's next series started off on the wrong foot, as a false start penalty was called. Alvin Kamara got a run inside on the next play that went or a loss and had some cracking pads sound to it with a hit from Willie Gay Jr. Carr then hit his next four passes, an intermediate crosser over the middle to Chris Olave, a short right pass to Kevin Austin Jr., a short pass underneath to Juwan Johnson and then a short screen play to Jordan Mims that Alontae Taylor and Cam Jordan did a nice job defending.
Jake Haener came in and had several big plays for his series. The first was an angle route hookup to James Robinson over the middle that had some major YAC on it. The next play was a Jacob Kibodi run that went inside and got to the third level after he made a nice juke on J.T. Gray and had a lot of green space in front of him. Haener then hit a deep crosser to A.T. Perry on the following play, and then a big gain down the seam to Stanley Morgan Jr. This was the play D'Marco Jackson got hurt, as he tried to get into the play while hobbling on one leg.
Rattler complete both of his passes on his series, hitting Bub Means on a short out route to the right and then A.T. Perry on the sideline. The final play was a Kibodi run outside that he made Mike Rose miss originally and Kaleb Ford-Dement finished.
TEAM SERIES FOUR
Carr's series started with a re-huddle, as it was unclear why it had to happen. He connected with Samson Nacua on the first play on a slant route, as Nacua had a nice physical battle with Shemar Jean-Charles that saw it go to the very end. Carr hit Kevin Austin Jr. on a short pass over the middle for the next play, and while the gain wasn't big, the big thing I honed in on was Taliese Fuaga's pass protection on Chase Young. He stonewalled him and also did it with one arm. Carr came back to hit a deep connection on the left side to Samson Nacua on the following play, which was allowed to play out despite a Willie Gay Jr. sack.
Jake Haener then came in for a few plays, running a called running play to the left off play action. Chase Young was there for the stop, and if he didn't slide in a real game it would have been bad. Haener's first pass was off a pump play fake in which he tried Equanimeous St. Brown on a crossing route that Rezjohn Wright broke up. Shemar Jean-Charles broke up the next one on a pass intended for A.T. Perry. Niko Lalos had the pressure and would-be sack, as he put Jacob Kibodi on the ground.
Spencer Rattler came in for a couple of plays, as his series started with an inside run with Jacob Kibodi that Khristian Boyd and Lawrence Johnson stopped for a minimal gain. His lone pass attempt was a deep pass to the right intended for Cedrick Wilson Jr. that was broken up by Kaleb Ford-Dement. On the play, Isaiah Foskey had the pressure and would-be sack.
Carr came back in for his final series, getting started with a Jordan Mims run play to the right going for a short gain, but a flag was down. It appeared to be on the offense. Carr's first pass was intended for Foster Moreau over the middle, but Demario Davis batted it down at the line of scrimmage. Carr came back to hit A.T. Perry on a really nice connection on a deep right pass. He'd follow that up with a pass over the middle to Cedrick Wilson Jr. that he turned upfield for an intermediate gain. His final throw was a deep right connection to Bub Means.
Jake Haener came back in, but the first didn't happen due to a false start by Oli Udoh. The first play was a toss to the left with James Robinson that went for a short gain due to Demario Davis and Lawrence Johnson stopping it. He hit his last pass, connecting on a short one to the left to Mason Fairchild with some YAC. Spencer Rattler came in for the final snap, which saw a complete breakdown in protection. He tried Bub Means near the left sideline, but it didn't connect. Jack Heflin had the pressure.
Saints Training Camp Recaps
- Day 1 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 2 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 3 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 4 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 5 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 6 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 7 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 8 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 9 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 10 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 11 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 12 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 13 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 14 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 15 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 16 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 17 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 18 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 19 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 20 Notes | Video Recap | Pod