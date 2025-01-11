Don't Miss a Beat: This Week's Highlights with the New Orleans Saints
As the NFL Playoffs get kicked off on Saturday, the Saints will be watching from home. A lot has happened since their season officially ended, mainly the coaching search, and here's what you need to know from the past week.
Saints Head Coach Search Update
New Orleans virtually interviewed Anthony Weaver, Mike Kafka and Aaron Glenn. Mike Vrabel and Darren Rizzi are supposed to be next week.
Saints Head Coach Interview Tracker: Rumors, Buzz, Requests and More
Saints News
J.T. Gray made the AP All-Pro Second-Team this week as a special teamer.
Cam Jordan won the 2025 Bart Starr Award, which was presented by Tony Dungy.
Here's what the offseason calendar looks like for the Saints, with key dates and items to know through July.
Dennis Allen publicly spoke for the first time since being fired, appearing on Jay Glazer's podcast. Allen revealed how things went down and that Mickey Loomis wasn't in favor of the move. He had a chance to acknowledge the staff before leaving.
Darren Rizzi addressed the media for the final team this season. He'll meet with Mickey Loomis next week to evaluate the players, coaching staff and himself. Here's takeaways from his presser, as well as some locker room insight.
The Saints are going to have another weak strength of schedule going into 2025. This doesn't do them any favors, if we're being honest.
The Saints and Pelicans announced a 10-year partnership with Ochsner Health. Ochsner said they matched a $500,000 donation from the Saints and the NFL Foundation to support the New Year's tragedy on Bourbon Street.
My first official 'way-too-early' mock draft for the Saints went with Michigan's Mason Graham. New Orleans picks at 9th.
With New Orleans finishing last in the NFC South, they have a few new faces on their opponent lineup for 2025. That includes the Titans and Bears, as well as hosting the Giants in a home game.
Saints Player Birthdays
- Demario Davis
- Zach Wood
- Bub Means
- Payton Turner
Be sure to keep up with the Saints this offseason with our Second And Saints podcast. Check out our YouTube channel and buckle up for an eventful few months as New Orleans will hire a new head coach and have many decisions on their hands.