The Bayou Blitz Podcast: Ep. 2 - Saints Training Camp Begins!

The Bayou Blitz is back! Co-Hosts Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan discuss the beginning of Saints training camp, what to expect, and who are the biggest names to watch.

On this week's episode of The Bayou Blitz Podcast: Co-Hosts Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan breakdown the biggest Saints news of the week: the return of Michael Thomas to practice, the beginning of Saints training back and which players are under a microscope over the next few weeks as they continue rehab or fight for a roster spot.

