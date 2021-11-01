Carving Up Jaguars, Seahawks QB Geno Smith Basks in First Win as Starter Since 2014

After failing to finish in close games against Pittsburgh and New Orleans, Smith toyed with perfection while producing one of the finest performances of his career in a bounce-back win over Jacksonville, giving Seattle a boost heading into the bye week.

SEATTLE, WA - Since taking over for an injured Russell Wilson, Geno Smith has consistently taken the sword for the Seahawks, shouldering the blame for not being able to lead the team to victory in three consecutive narrow losses.

Such responsibility always seems to fall to the quarterback when an NFL team suffers through a lengthy losing streak. But through the struggles and the gut-wrenching defeats, Smith's teammates and coaches have rallied around the veteran signal caller, and on Sunday, he responded by flirting with perfection to help notch his first victory as a starter since 2014 in a 31-7 thumping of the Jaguars.

After coming up just short in his first two starts against the Steelers and Saints, Smith came out firing on all cylinders. The former West Virginia star completed each of his first 14 passes, with all but one of those completions going to star receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, who made a spectacular 16-yard touchdown grab high-pointing the football on a back shoulder throw against former teammate Shaquill Griffin to give the Seahawks a 14-0 lead in the second quarter.



"What a game he had," coach Pete Carroll said following the game. "Starting off 14 for 14 and a throwaway was the first incomplete. He was so calm and so poised and just delivered the ball so well. This was really Geno at his best. That's what we can count on from him."

When asked if knew that he hadn't thrown an incompletion at that point, Smith smiled and told reporters he keeps track of his passing numbers in his head during the game.

"I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t," Smith said following the game. "I’m always counting in my head, that’s just how I have always played the game. You want to complete every single ball, that’s the reality. If coach calls a pass, I want to complete it badly. Sometimes you have to throw it away, just because you are doing the right thing, but the reality is that in my head, even in practice, I’m counting to try and make sure that I’m completing the majority of my passes."

Smith's perfect run came to an end when he rolled out to his left on a third down play late in the second quarter and threw the ball out of the end zone. Jason Myers connected on a 31-yard field goal on the next play to send the Seahawks into the locker room with a commanding 17-0 lead.

But the throwaway proved to be a rare miss on an afternoon where Smith was dialed in with quality protection in front of him, throwing with accuracy, anticipation, and touch. Even considering the lowly opponent, he converted on several difficult throws, including hooking up with a well-covered Lockett for a 27-yard strike on a deep crossing route on Seattle's opening drive.

While fans may have been surprised to see Smith's exquisite carving skills on full display one month before Thanksgiving, teammates such as Jamal Adams expected to see him play at such a high level.

"Geno is a guy full of confidence. Geno’s been through it all," Adams stated. "He’s had ups and downs throughout his career, but he stays steady, he keeps working, keeps his head down, doesn’t really focus on the outside noise. That doesn’t really matter. He continues to work his butt off. His opportunity came, and when he got in there, he showcased it."

Out of halftime, Smith kept firing away. Though the Seahawks went three-and-out on their first possession, he drove them 62 yards on eight plays on the ensuing drive, completing four out of five passes for 46 yards and throwing his second touchdown to Metcalf.

The highlight of the scoring drive came on 2nd and 4 from Jacksonville's 33-yard line as offensive coordinator Shane Waldron opened up his bag of tricks. Initially pitching to backup running back DeeJay Dallas, Smith drifted out to his left and after running a few steps, Dallas passed the ball back across the formation to him. From there, Smith delivered a perfect strike to Lockett, feathering the ball over rookie cornerback Tyson Campbell for a 28-yard completion.

"I think Russ [Wilson] hit that last year or two years ago with Chris [Carson]. Chris threw it back to him, we hit that. That’s a good play, it’s a play we’ve always had in the play book, Shane [Waldron] dialed it up at the right time and it worked," Smith said.

Two plays after the perfectly executed double pass, Smith found Metcalf wide open on a quick out to push Seattle's advantage to 24-0.

By the time the final horn had sounded, Smith had turned in one of the best games of his NFL career, finishing with 20 completions on 24 pass attempts for 195 yards, two touchdowns, and a 128.3 passer rating. His 83.3 percent completion rate was the fourth-highest in a game by a Seahawks quarterback with at least 20 pass attempts in franchise history.

In the process, Smith earned his first win as a starting quarterback since 2014, when he was still a member of the New York Jets and only in his second year in the league. While grateful to finally have that monkey off his back seven years later, he maintained that this victory was all about the team and at the end of the day, it's his job to put the Seahawks in a position to win. Nothing more, nothing less.

Backed by the unwavering support of coaches and teammates eager to help him get a "W" under his belt, after falling just short in recent weeks, Smith was able to do just that against Jacksonville, providing Seattle with some much-needed momentum heading into the bye and the second half of the schedule.

"They have been supportive since they day I got here. I said that the team has embraced me, the city has embraced me, and it’s really refreshing. With the history I had, having gone to two or three teams, to have somewhere to settle in, work, and get to know everybody, it’s really refreshing. Just having teammates, these guys are tremendous in the locker room. Win, lose, or draw, we stick together. We always play together, and we always play to win. We got a win today, but having those teammates, it makes you want to do the right thing and always try to get the win."