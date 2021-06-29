Seahawks 90-Man Roster Primer: Jordan Simmons

Though the chance to start for Seattle was eliminated by the arrival of Gabe Jackson this offseason, after turning in his best season as a pro, Simmons gives the Seahawks one of the NFC's better insurance options as a backup at both guard positions.

Jordan Simmons, Guard

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 339 pounds

2020 Stats: Six starts in 14 games played

After missing the entire 2019 season due to a knee injury, Simmons played a career-high 14 games with six starts replacing starter Mike Iupati, turning in a solid comeback season. The Seahawks went 4-2 in those six starts, with the two losses coming with a point differential of 10 or less. His presence helped Seattle's offensive line take a big step forward, as he played meaningful snaps at both guard spots over the course of the season and continued to hold his own both as a run blocker and pass protector. Capitalizing on his opportunities last season, the team decided to re-sign him to a one-year deal to serve as the primary backup to projected starters Gabe Jackson and Damien Lewis.

Best Case Scenario: Although third string on the depth chart, Simmons remains Mr. Reliable off the sidelines for the team, stepping in for a handful of games to replace a banged up Jackson or Lewis and allowing the Seahawks to not miss a beat in the trenches.

Worst Case Scenario: Durability has been an issue for Simmons dating back to his time at USC and he once again struggles to stay healthy in training camp, ultimately leading to the team releasing him with an injury designation at the end of the preseason.

What to Expect in 2021: With Jackson's arrival from Las Vegas, Simmons won't have a chance to win a starting job in his fourth season with the Seahawks. But of course, injuries are virtually inevitable as the schedule progresses, especially with a 17-game schedule. Respected by the coaching staff and offering starting experience at both guard spots, if something happens to Lewis or Jackson that causes them to miss time, the team will confidently throw No. 65 back into the lineup and won't miss much of a beat up front. As long as he avoids the injury bug himself, expect for him to be the primary backup and don't be surprised if he sees occasional snaps to keep Jackson and Lewis fresh during the regular season as well.

