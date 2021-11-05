Tre Brown's Arrival, D.J. Reed's Return to Right Side Seems to Have Solved Seahawks' Biggest Issue

After weeks of trial and error, the Seahawks may have finally found a winning combination at both outside cornerback spots. Tre Brown and D.J. Reed are playing a key role in the defense's recent turnaround.

As Shaquill Griffin made his departure from the Pacific Northwest official in March, the Seahawks spent the rest of the offseason scrambling to retool their group of cornerbacks, all while facing one of the more unfavorable salary cap situations in the NFL.

Almost immediately after Griffin signed his three-year, $40 million contract with the Jaguars, Seattle turned its attention to Ahkello Witherspoon—a player head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider had long coveted since the 2017 NFL Draft. Shortly thereafter came a reunion with veterans Pierre Desir and Damarious Randall, along with the fourth-round draft selection of Oklahoma cornerback Tre Brown.

But by the start of the regular season, the trio of Witherspoon, Desir and Randall were all gone—either traded or outright cut. And Brown, the lone survivor of the offseason additions, landed on injured reserve with a knee issue.

Meanwhile, in stepped Sidney Jones, Blessuan Austin, John Reid and Nigel Warrior. Of the four newcomers, only two have registered snaps on the defensive side of the ball in Seattle: Jones and Reid, though the latter has just one snap to his name thus far.

It also took a while for Jones, acquired in a trade with the Jaguars, to find his way into the starting lineup despite a poor start to the year by Tre Flowers. Finally, in Week 4 against the 49ers, the former University of Washington standout got his chance. The game couldn't have started any worse for him, however; on San Francisco's first drive of the afternoon, tight end Ross Dwelley got the best of Jones on a one-on-one matchup, finding the end zone on a 21-yard strike from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Things marginally got better for Jones, but the product wasn't satisfactory by any means. As the weeks progressed, the coverage busts that had plagued Seattle for much of its horrific start to the season continued, and Jones certainly played a contributing role. But his insertion into the lineup did accomplish one real positive: it moved D.J. Reed back to the right side of the defense.

After Flowers was eventually released, Reed became the lone remaining member of his position group from the year prior. A year removed from a breakout second half in 2020, the 24-year old narrowly made it to Week 1 healthy after nursing a hip strain for the entire preseason. Then, he was tasked to switch sides to complement Flowers' fit at right cornerback.

In three games on the left side, Reed allowed 10 completions on 16 targets in 136 coverage snaps. Opposing receivers gained just 101 yards on those 10 grabs, but a pair of touchdowns split between Vikings receivers Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson in an overall disastrous affair for the Seahawks' defense helped prove Reed was less than comfortable in his new spot.

Ever since his move back to the right side, however, things have come more naturally for him. Perhaps it's his vision or footing that makes the difference; whatever the case may be, it's become clear that this is the position he needs to be in full-time.

From Week 4 onward, Reed has allowed a 45.8 completion percentage (11-of-24), which ranks third among all NFL cornerbacks with at least 214 coverage snaps—the amount he's played since making the switch. Additionally, his 60.0 opponent passer rating in that time ranks second to Tampa Bay's Jamel Dean. He's surrendered no touchdowns and just 137 yards, including three games in which he gave up less than 10. Over his last two starts, he's been targeted only four times on 81 chances with two of those being caught—one per game—for a meager 15 yards combined.

His return to the right side has played a large role in Seattle's defensive turnaround as of late, which has also been greatly assisted by the apparent discovery of a proper cornerback mate for Reed. That would be the rookie Brown, who finally made his NFL debut in the team's Week 6 overtime loss to the Steelers.

In his first 90 career snaps, Brown limited opposing receivers to 37 yards on five catches (nine targets) and impressed with his physicality as a tackler. Yet, despite his success, he found himself in a timeshare at left cornerback with Jones against the Steelers and Saints. But on Sunday, the fourth-rounder made his first start—playing all but eight of the Seahawks' 76 defensive snaps—and was targeted five times, allowing just two catches for a mere seven yards in the 31-7 win over quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars.

Since Brown's arrival, opposing offenses have averaged 221 yards passing and 14.3 points against the Seahawks. From Weeks 1-5, they were averaging 305.6 yards passing and 25.2 points. Of course, considering the defense's recent success has come against the likes of Ben Roethlisberger, Jameis Winston and Lawrence, the jury remains out on how much it's truly improved. But things have clearly taken a change for the better and the combination of the Brown revelation plus Reed's return to the right side has been key.

Ironically, Carroll and Schneider may have finally found the solution to a massive issue of theirs by completely defying their personnel traits. The Seahawks, who spearheaded the trend of long, lanky outside corners in the mid 2010s, now boast an exciting cornerback tandem made up of two 5-foot-9 players with sub 32-inch arms. But the thing that ultimately matters is: they can ball.

Reed, of course, is currently dealing with a groin injury that held him out for the remainder of Sunday's blowout victory. But Carroll doesn't seem too concerned about how it could impact his availability moving forward, especially as the team hits its bye week.

“He had MRI work done and he was cleared," the coach told reporters on Monday. "He had a little something that was uncomfortable for him, but he is okay. He’s had a groin thing that he’s been nursing throughout. It’s not serious, but it was a concern in the game, so we took care of him. He should be okay.”

Therefore, as the Seahawks head into the second half of the season, they should be at full strength on the outside. And now the duo of Reed and Brown will truly be put the test with matchups against Stafford, Kyler Murray (twice) and potentially Aaron Rodgers on the docket. At the very least, they've earned enough respect to inspire more confidence than any other combo Seattle has fielded this year.