Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Stone Forsythe

With the calendar flipping to July and offseason programs wrapped up across the country, NFL training camps will begin around the NFL in less than a month's time. To celebrate the new incoming season, the All Seahawks staff will be breaking down the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2022 campaign.

Stone Forsythe, Offensive Tackle

Height/Weight 6-foot-9, 312 pounds

2021 Stats: 10 games, 58 total snaps

After excelling at Florida against SEC competition, Forsythe was seen as a late riser going into the 2021 NFL Draft. As with most in his position, his stock came back down to earth and he was selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Seahawks. Even though he was a late day three selection, there were still some expectations that Forsythe could be an early contributor, as he was the last of a mere three total draft picks by Seattle. But with Duane Brown and Brandon Shell returning as veteran starters, he only got into one regular season game as an offensive lineman and was limited to special teams duty most of his rookie year.

Best Case Scenario: With improved technique and strength at the point of attack, Forsythe comes strong out in training camp and surprises by winning the starting right tackle job over Jake Curhan and 2022 third-round pick Abraham Lucas, potentially putting himself in position to be a long-term starter.

Worst Case Scenario: Forsythe's large frame hinders his ability to run block due to natural leverage issues, which has been problematic dating back to his time at Florida. With the Seahawks wanting to prioritize running the football, Lucas and Curhan outperform him and he's stuck in a reserve role as a swing tackle.

What to Expect in 2022: While the hope is Forsythe can emerge as a viable contender for the right tackle job battling against Lucas and Curhan and at worst push them in training camp, the realistic expectations for him should be that of a swing tackle. With both right and left tackle having been addressed in the first 75 selections this past April's draft by general manager John Schneider, securing one of the starting tackle jobs is unlikely. But being able to play both sides in a pinch is inherently valuable and he has the ability to do so, so while a starting job likely isn't in the cards, he can still carve out a long-term role as a reserve and should be better prepared to play if injuries force him into action.

