Seahawks injury updates: Mike Macdonald on Johnathan Hankins, Mike Morris, more
Later today the Seattle Seahawks will be revealing their initial 53-man roster for the 2025 NFL season. Tomorrow they'll set their practice squad, and then they'll officially be ready for Week 1's critical home game against the division rival San Francisco 49ers.
Ideally you want your team to be fully healthy at the start of the season, especially with such an important match coming first on the schedule. While they won't be missing any of their stars, Seattle may not have some crucial role players available by the time next Sunday comes around. Here are a few injury updates head coach Mike Macdonald shared after Monday's practice.
NT Johnathan Hankins
The biggest injury for the moment is for starting nose tackle Johnathan Hankins, who is dealing with a back injury and is currently out on the Non Football Injury list. Macdonald told reporters that Hankins' injury isn't season-ending but he also isn't close to being ready to play.
The most logical candidate to step up and start in his place is 2024 first-round draft pick Byron Murphy II, who had a somewhat quiet rookie season but is expected to have a breakout year.
DE Mike Morris
Seattle's interior defensive line rotation will also be missing one of its key backups. Third-year defensive end Mike Morris out of Michigan suffered a concussion in last week's joint practice with the Green Bay Packers. Macdonald told the media that Morris is in the concussion protocol, but no more.
OLB Uchenna Nwosu
The Seahawks' front line did get one positive update recently when starting edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu passed his physical and was cleared to return to practice. However, he did not participate in the scrimmage portions of the joint practice and Macdonald says it's still unclear whether he will be able to play Week 1. If Nwosu can't go, Boye Mafe would likely start opposite DeMarcus Lawrence.
LB Tyrice Knight, WR Tory Horton
It wasn't all bad news, though. Macdonald also told reporters that second-year weakside linebacker Tyrice Knight is expected to return to practice next week. Knight has been out with a knee injury but has also had an undisclosed medical issue to deal with. Rookie wide receiver Tory Horton Jr. is also expected back at practice after suffering an ankle injury in the team's second preseason game.
The first official injury report of the year is due out one week from tomorrow.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks trade proposal brings in busted Cowboys first-round draft pick
How the Seahawks coaching staff failed Jalen Milroe in his first start
Seahawks’ odds vs. 49ers for Week 1 matchup not getting any better
Seattle Seahawks 2025 roster cuts tracker: Ex-Huskies LB falls first