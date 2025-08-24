All Seahawks

Seahawks insider projects veteran WR gets cut despite strong game vs. Packers

Cutdown day in the NFL is approaching. The Seahawks have decisions to make about their wide receiver room. A veteran with the club in 2024 may get released.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cody White (82) spikes the ball after scoring a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during their final preseason game on Saturday, August 23, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won the game, 20-7. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cody White (82) spikes the ball after scoring a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during their final preseason game on Saturday, August 23, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won the game, 20-7. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
He was one of three players to catch three passes for the Seahawks on Saturday at Lambeau Field. Wideout Cody White led all players in the game with 69 receiving yards, and his 18-yard TD grab from quarterback Jalen Milroe in the fourth quarter was the lone touchdown scored by Mike Macdonald’s club in the 20-7 loss to the Packers.

White played in four games with the Seattle Seahawks in 2024. He caught two passes for 44 yards. The former undrafted free agent from Michigan State spent 2021 and ’22 with the Pittsburgh Steelers, playing in 15 games with Mike Tomlin’s club in 2021 and totaling five receptions for 33 yards.

Aug 23, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cody White (82) is pushed out of bounds by Green Bay Packers cornerback Micah Robinson (26) after catching a pass during the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Veteran Cody White could be released by Seahawks

White is one of 11 wide receivers currently on Seattle’s roster. Seahawks’ writer Michael-Shawn Dugar was busy with his final roster projection for The Athletic. When it came to the wide receiver depth chart, he had Macdonald and general manager John Schneider retaining six wideouts. The list is led by 2024 Pro Bowler Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

There’s also veteran newcomers Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, 2025 fifth-round pick Tory Horton, 2022 seventh-round choice Dareke Young, and Jake Bobo. The latter has played in every game for Seattle the past two seasons, totaling a combined 32 catches for 303 yards and three scores.

So what about arguably Seattle’s lone bright spot vs. the Packers on Saturday afternoon? “White led Seattle with 69 yards receiving and a touchdown,” explained Dugar, “in addition to a couple good punt returns on Saturday, but that may have only secured him a spot on the practice squad.”

White could indeed be a player that the Seahawks keep in their back pocket this season.

