Seahawks insider projects veteran WR gets cut despite strong game vs. Packers
He was one of three players to catch three passes for the Seahawks on Saturday at Lambeau Field. Wideout Cody White led all players in the game with 69 receiving yards, and his 18-yard TD grab from quarterback Jalen Milroe in the fourth quarter was the lone touchdown scored by Mike Macdonald’s club in the 20-7 loss to the Packers.
White played in four games with the Seattle Seahawks in 2024. He caught two passes for 44 yards. The former undrafted free agent from Michigan State spent 2021 and ’22 with the Pittsburgh Steelers, playing in 15 games with Mike Tomlin’s club in 2021 and totaling five receptions for 33 yards.
Veteran Cody White could be released by Seahawks
White is one of 11 wide receivers currently on Seattle’s roster. Seahawks’ writer Michael-Shawn Dugar was busy with his final roster projection for The Athletic. When it came to the wide receiver depth chart, he had Macdonald and general manager John Schneider retaining six wideouts. The list is led by 2024 Pro Bowler Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
There’s also veteran newcomers Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, 2025 fifth-round pick Tory Horton, 2022 seventh-round choice Dareke Young, and Jake Bobo. The latter has played in every game for Seattle the past two seasons, totaling a combined 32 catches for 303 yards and three scores.
So what about arguably Seattle’s lone bright spot vs. the Packers on Saturday afternoon? “White led Seattle with 69 yards receiving and a touchdown,” explained Dugar, “in addition to a couple good punt returns on Saturday, but that may have only secured him a spot on the practice squad.”
White could indeed be a player that the Seahawks keep in their back pocket this season.
