Seattle Seahawks 90-Man Roundup: Will Cody White Earn Elevation to 53-Man Roster?
With OTAs now opening across the NFL, the Seattle Seahawks will open training camp at the VMAC in a little over two months, officially ushering in the first season under new coach Mike Macdonald.
In preparation for the new incoming season, we'll be detailing every member of the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, diving into scheme fits, exploring best and worst case scenarios, and predicting what to expect from each player entering the 2024 campaign.
After signing with Seattle's practice squad in November of 2023, can Cody White take the next step and make the 53-man roster?
Background
After spending his college career at Michigan State, White signed with the Kansas City Chiefs after the 2020 NFL Draft. He was waived early on in training camp then was with the New York Giants and the Denver Broncos before signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers in September of 2020. He stuck around with the Steelers until final cuts of 2023. He then caught on with the Seahawks on two occasions before getting a futures contract after the season. White played in 16 games with the Steelers and caught six passes for 35 yards on seven targets.
Scheme Fit
Being a traditional X-receiver, White would fit in the role occupied by Rome Odunze at Washington. He has the size to fit in with the Seahawks' diverse wide receiver room and be a solid backup to DK Metcalf. The one element that will be a concern with White is his lack of overall athleticism and separation ability.
Best Case Scenario
Of all the young players fighting for a roster spot, White has the most experience and uses it to his advantage. Even in a crowded receiving corps, he thrives in practice and the preseason by creating better-than-anticipated separation with his size and gives the quarterback an open target to throw to and also finds a way to thrive on special teams, surprising for a spot on the active roster in Week 1.
Worst Case Scenario
The reason why White hasn't been able to stay on a roster manifests itself and he struggles to separate himself from the competition. He can't get open often during training camp and only being able to get contested catches is a problem. White hasn't been able to stay on a 53-man roster and that pattern continues with a lackluster training camp and preseason that leads to his dismissal in final roster cuts.
What to Expect in 2024
Since he already has a season worth of NFL regular season experience under his belt, White is an interesting player to keep an eye on come training camp. He has been with the Seahawks since November, so the front office knows him well. The new staff has had White in the building throughout the offseason program and having that extra time with the playbook will give him a leg up on some of his younger competition in a crowded receiving group.
However, having that kind of time isn't going to always separate White from the competition. Having bounced around the league since signing as an undrafted rookie with the Chiefs after the 2020 NFL Draft, if there was something to extract from White as a player, it likely would have happened in his first four years. Due to the depth ahead of him and better undrafted rookies coming in to compete against him for snaps, expect him to be a part of final cuts and at best, he could be a practice squad player for the Seahawks just like he was in 2023.
Buddha Jones | Devin Richardson | TaMerik Williams | Rason Williams II | Ro Torrence | Nathan Pickering | Dee Williams | Devere Levelston | Kobe Lewis | Sunny Anderson | Mike Novitsky | Max Pincher | Easton Gibbs | Hayden Hatten | Garret Greenfield| Carlton Johnson | Matt Gotel | George Holani