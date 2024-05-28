Seattle Seahawks 90-Man Roundup: Is George Holani Next Backfield UDFA Star?
With OTAs now opening across the NFL, the Seattle Seahawks will open training camp at the VMAC in a little over two months, officially ushering in the first season under new coach Mike Macdonald.
In preparation for the new incoming season, we'll be detailing every member of the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, diving into scheme fits, exploring best and worst case scenarios, and predicting what to expect from each player entering the 2024 campaign.
After meeting with the team on a top-30 pre-draft visit, could George Holani be a viable threat to push Kenny McIntosh for a spot on Seattle's backfield depth chart?
Background
Starring at prep powerhouse St. John Bosco High School in California and earning four-star recruit distinction, Holani took his talents to Boise State and immediately became a star in the Mountain West conference, eclipsing 1,000 rushing yards and scoring 10 total touchdowns as a true freshman. Injuries and a shortened schedule due to COVID impacted his production over the next two seasons, but he rebounded with a strong 2022 campaign, rushing for 1,157 yards and 10 touchdowns while earning All-MWC Second-Team honors. Injuries once again limited him to just eight games as a senior, but he rushed for 748 yards and averaged almost six yards per carry, earning an invite to the Hula Bowl and NFL Combine. Going undrafted, he signed with the Seahawks as a priority free agent.
Scheme Fit
Offering a good blend of speed and power, Holani excelled both in gap and zone run schemes with the Broncos when healthy, averaging nearly 3.5 rushing yards after contact per carry in his career according to Pro Football Focus. A capable receiving target with reliable hands out of the backfield, he caught 83 percent of his 106 targets in five seasons and scored eight touchdowns with only four drops. However, his pass protection numbers weren't near as good with 21 pressures allowed on 231 pass blocking reps, which creates questions about his fit as a third-down option for the Seahawks.
Best Case Scenario
Quickly emerging as Seattle's best undrafted rookie back and staying out of the tub, Holani puts pressure on McIntosh early in training camp, showcasing a diverse skill set as a do-it-all back. Following a pair of excellent preseason outings, he makes the final roster and usurps his counterpart for the third-down role as a replacement for DeeJay Dallas, carving out a role on special teams out of the gate as well.
Worst Case Scenario
Battling nagging injuries throughout camp and struggling to execute pass blocking assignments, Holani winds up losing snaps to TaMerick Williams and Kobe Lewis, falling down the depth chart before being released after the final preseason game without a practice squad spot offered to stay with the Seahawks.
What to Expect in 2024
If not for persistent injury issues that hindered his production in three out of his five seasons at Boise State, Holani likely would have heard his name called in April's draft. While he won't be mistaken for Chris Johnson, he has quality 4.52 40-yard dash speed at 209 pounds and excelled at breaking through arm tackles at the college level, offering plenty of punch behind his pads as a downhill runner with a degree of breakaway ability once he gets to the second level. His receiving acumen can't be overlooked either, as he was a consistent contributor in the passing game for the Broncos.
With Ken Walker III and Zach Charbonnet already locks for Seattle's roster, however, Holani will have to demonstrate better proficiency in pass protection and as a special teams asset if he wants to be able to unseat McIntosh as the third back or steal a final roster spot behind him. Without much experience on coverage teams and inconsistent at best results picking up blitzers and rushers, those question marks will have to be addressed for him to make the team or a practice squad spot may be the best he can do as an undrafted rookie.
