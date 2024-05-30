Seattle Seahawks 90-Man Roundup: Ty Okada Ready to Leap to 53-Man Roster?
With OTAs now opening across the NFL, the Seattle Seahawks will open training camp at the VMAC in a little over two months, officially ushering in the first season under new coach Mike Macdonald.
In preparation for the new incoming season, we'll be detailing every member of the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, diving into scheme fits, exploring best and worst case scenarios, and predicting what to expect from each player entering the 2024 campaign.
Getting his feet wet with his first official NFL action last season, could Ty Okada be an X-factor to watch competing for a reserve safety spot in Seattle?
Background
Starring as a quarterback at East Ridge High School in Woodbury, MN, Okada transitioned to defense after committing to FCS level Montana State and though he battled through injuries over the next two seasons, he emerged as the team's primary nickel back. After not playing due to the COVID pandemic in 2020, he finally became a full-time starter, earning Second-Team All-Big Sky honors while racking up 79 tackles and two interceptions. Finishing his collegiate career with the Bobcats on a strong note, Okada exceeded 70 tackles for the second straight season and posted a team-high nine pass breakups while earning Second-Team All-Big Sky honors again. Signed undrafted by the Seahawks, he appeared in five games as a rookie after opening the season on the practice squad, producing one tackle on 38 special teams snaps.
Scheme Fit
At 5-11, 185 pounds, Okada isn't built to play extensive snaps in the box and most of his production in college actually came from the slot, which should translate well to free safety in Mike Macdonald's system. He has enough positional versatility to be able to move some around the formation in multiple roles. During the preseason last August, he also saw significant action on several special teams units.
Best Case Scenario
Building off limited game action as a rookie last season, the athletic, feisty Okada takes advantage of Jerrick Reed II's absence recovering from a torn ACL by intercepting a pass from his free safety spot and racking up several special teams tackles during the preseason, earning himself one of the final spots on the 53-man roster.
Worst Case Scenario
Caught in a numbers game with Reed returning healthy, Coby Bryant transitioning full-time to safety, and Jonathan Sutherland rounding back into form, Okada barely sees the field on defense during exhibition play and doesn't receive much of a shot to prove his worth in Macdonald's scheme before being waived in Seattle's final roster cuts.
What to Expect in 2024
Though Okada didn't make Seattle's initial roster out of training camp last summer, he left a positive impression on former coach Pete Carroll and his staff, landing a practice squad spot that he maintained for most of the season before finally getting a chance to play on Sundays. From an athletic traits standpoint, his 4.47 40-yard dash speed and elite explosiveness stand out compared to most of the other safeties on Seattle's roster, which should give him a fighting chance to be in the mix for a roster spot this time around.
Ultimately, Okada's outlook may ride on how quickly Reed can return to the field and whether or not Bryant will see most of his action at safety moving forward. If both of those players see significant action in exhibition play for the Seahawks, there may not be enough snaps to go around for the former Montana State standout to vault onto the roster. But thriving on special teams would undoubtedly level the playing field some and while the practice squad seems like the best bet in 2024, don't count him out for being a surprise contender to make the team.
