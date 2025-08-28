Seahawks underdog WR shares heartfelt reaction to making 53-man roster
For many, roster cutdown day is the hardest day on the NFL calendar, as more than 1,000 players league-wide potentially find themselves looking for a new home. For a select few, however, it's one of the most magical days of their lives.
This year, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cody White is among those select few.
White, 26, is entering his sixth season in the NFL, and he's gone through more than his fair share of struggles. The former Michigan State wideout was waived by three different teams before his rookie season even began, then toiled on the Pittsburgh Steelers' practice squad for years. Even after joining the Seahawks in October of 2023, he still didn't see much consistent playing time.
However, he never let that stop him. It seemed incredibly unlikely just a few weeks ago, but White made the Seahawks' 53- man roster after cuts this week, marking the first time he's made the roster out of camp. Understandably, he was pretty excited about it.
"Blessings!!" White wrote on Instagram. "Not everybody’s journey is the same, my football life has been crazy. I’ve been cut 8 times, been on 5 different teams. I’ve been in the league for 6 years, I’ve never made the 53 man roster after training camp until today!! All praise to the man above, perseverance and hard work. Just know there will be tough days, tough moments, tough years, just keep going and never quit! 'quitters never win, and winners never quit' I can finally call my momma and tell her I MADE IT!!"
Cody White part of Seahawks' new-look receiving corps
White made the roster in large part due to his special teams prowess, but also in part due to his strong showing in the preseason finale against the Green Bay Packers, when he caught three passes for 69 yards and a touchdown. That, combined with Marquez Valdes-Scantling not doing much of anything this offseason, allowed White to claim one of the final roster spots.
Some may not think much of White, but the Seahawks believe he's a great fit for the style of offense they want to run.
"The receiving corps is really strong," Seahawks general manager John Schneider said, per the team's website. "We really like it, especially the physicality of it. There's a really nice combination of receivers. There's a really cool uniqueness to all of them, and there's a cool physicality with Bobo and Dareke and Cody. That's really important, in this scheme you have to be able to block, so we like the group."
