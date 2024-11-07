Steelers TE Dealing With Knee Injury
The Pittsburgh Steelers have made their injury report available following Thursday's practice as they intensify their preparations for the Washington Commanders in Week 10.
Tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee), who was not listed on Wednesday's report, did not participate with a knee injury.
The 32-year-old suffered a knee injury against the Denver Broncos in Week 2, which held him out of game action until Week 7 versus the New York Jets.
It's unclear at this moment if Pruitt reaggravated his prior injury or if he is dealing with an entirety new affliction.
Pruitt has logged a total of 112 snaps on offense this season, a vast majority of which have come in-line as a blocker. The 10-year veteran is a favorite of offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, having played under him with both the Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons before following him to Pittsburgh this past offseason.
The Steelers waived fellow tight end Rodney Williams on Tuesday following the additions of wide receiver Mike Williams and pass rusher Preston Smith at the trade deadline. He was not claimed and has yet to be signed by another team, so Pittsburgh could look to bring him back on the practice squad as a potential game day elevation should Pruitt be inactive on Sunday.
Center Zach Frazier (ankle), running back/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle), quarterback Justin Fields (hamstring), linebacker Tyler Matakevich (hamstring) and wide receiver Ben Skowronek (shoulder) all registered as full participants for the second-straight day.
Outside linebacker Nick Herbig (hamstring) remained limited after receiving that same designation on Wednesday, and safety Terrell Edmunds missed practice once again with an illness.
Guard Isaac Seumalo was back on the field after taking a rest day on Wednesday while defensive lineman Cameron Heyward took his own period of respite on Thursday.
