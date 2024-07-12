NFL Draft Analyst Lists Superstar Running Back As Potential Houston Texans Pick
The Houston Texans got better this offseason. Their offense has a plethora of talent behind second-year star quarterback CJ Stroud.
It's hard to feel anything, but the Texans' Super Bowl window is open. The franchise has yet to hoist the Lombardi trophy, and they could soon do so behind Stroud's star power. While they've got the talent and pieces, Houston can compete for a Super Bowl in the short term, but they can utilize asset management and the NFL Draft to ensure they'll be competing for years to come.
While the Texans won't know what position they need to address in next year's draft, it's never too early to take a look at the upcoming class. Could the Texans be in the market to secure a running back during the event?
Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema listed Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon II as a "player to watch" during next year's draft for the Texans. The superstar running back is coming off an incredible season and would be an elite backfield partner alongside Stroud.
"The Texans just signed Joe Mixon to a three-year deal, but he is 28 years old, and Houston could move on from him for cap space as soon as next season," Sikkema wrote. "Gordon led college football with 1,732 rushing yards in 2023, and at 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, he brings alluring size in addition to that elite production."
Gordon's blend of size and skill is enough to transform an offense, and he would be an elite prospect slotted into an offense with such talent.
As Sikkema alluded to, Houston has the potential to move on from Mixon if the pairing between the two sides doesn't work out. This would allow a rookie running back to take his spot while the team uses the cap space to address other areas of the roster.
Gordon is an interesting prospect heading into next season and would undoubtedly be a fun addition to Houston's elite offense.
