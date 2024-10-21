Titans Players Talk 'Trash' Game vs. Bills
Frustration is continuing to build for the Tennessee Titans after losing 34-10 to the Buffalo Bills in Week 7 at New Era Stadium.
The loss brought the Titans to 1-5 on the season, which matches the worst record in the league so far.
Titans players didn't hide much of their emotions after the loss, including star wideout Calvin Ridley, who has expressed frustration several times this season.
"Trash," Ridley said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "Not good."
The Titans held a 10-0 lead through the first half, but the Bills scored 34 unanswered points, including 24 after halftime.
"The second half was (expletive), all over the place," defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons said via Wyatt. "No one wants to be 1 and 5. I think we all feel the same: Sh*tty. … I think everybody feels the same way, from the locker room to the fans. They have a right to feel the way they feel. … The second half of this game, it was bad. Bad football from the Tennessee Titans.
"We are in a bad situation right now. We just have to try to dig ourselves out of it."
While Ridley and Simmons shared their very worthy feelings, not everyone was taking the same approach. Defensive back Quandre Diggs was equally frustrated, but he gave a nuanced take with his feelings.
"We're human, you're going to frustrated," Diggs said via Wyatt. "There's nothing wrong with being frustrated. You'd be frustrated if something wasn't going right for you. You have to go to work, and figure out what you've got to fix."
The Titans will have a chance to figure out what they need to fix this week before heading back out on the road to face off against the Detroit Lions in Week 8 at Ford Field.
