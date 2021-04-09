A WFT Trade UP? What Would It Cost to Land a QB

Should the Washington Football Team be looking to move up in the NFL Draft, these are the best options

To say that the Washington Football Team's offseason was a quiet one would be correct. A profitable one? Consider that correct as well.

Martin Mayhew and Ron Rivera's first-year relationship wasn't extravagant despite the $53 million in cap space, but the names added will bring value.

Curtis Samuel and William Jackson fill positions of needs and are building blocks to an established roster. Adam Humphries bring stability in the passing game. Ryan Fitzpatrick fills a need at quarterback.

A quarterback to learn under Fitzpatrick should be on the table in the NFL Draft come April 29. According to the Athletic's Michael Lombardi, Trey Lance is the one WFT is enamored by following his Pro Day.

Slight problem; Lance will be a top 10 pick while Washington selects at No. 19.

READ MORE: RUMOR: Washington Would Trade Up 'All Its NFL Draft Picks' For QB Trey Lance?

For Washington to add a name like Lance or even Ohio State's Justin Fields, they must find a trade partner to conduct business. However, it's also about the price to add a talent for the future.

Washington finished 7-9 in the NFC East but somehow became the third team since 2000 to win the division with a sub .500 record. That won't happen in 2021.

Using the Pro Football Network's Mock Draft Simulator, there's five teams that were willing to accept the offer on the table. Could one actually happen on draft night?

ATLANTA FALCONS

Atlanta receives: Picks No. 19, No. 51, No. 82, 2022 first-round pick, 2022 fourth-round pick, 2023 first-round pick

WFT receives: Picks No. 4, No. 148

It's been reported that the Falcons would like to trade out of the top five. New head coach Arthur Smith is set to work with Matt Ryan in 2021.

Instead, the team should be looking at adding defensive pieces after finishing in the bottom five of every category.

To move up this far, Washington would have to give up at least their next three first-round picks and another early selection. In a deep offensive tackle class, they still could add a pass-protector with the No. 74 pick.

Lance could drop down the board should Alabama's Mac Jones land in San Francisco. That will drive up the price for the former Bison, meaning Washington would have to risk it all.

READ MORE: Washington WR Samuel: 'Our Offense is Great!'

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Atlanta receives: Picks No. 19, No. 51, No. 82, 2022 first-round pick, 2022 fourth-round pick, 2023 first-round pick

WFT receives: Pick No. 5, 2022 fourth-round pick

There's very little difference between Atlanta and Cincinnati. Both have needs and moving outside of their respective draft slot potentially limits its selection down the line.

Moving up 14 spots would be cost effective for anyone. Much like Tua Tagovailoa needed a season under Fitzpatrick in Miami, Lance will need the same. Cincinnati is still a year or two away from contending at this point.

If Mayhew and Rivera are sold that Lance can be the guy, this could be the last chance to grab him.

DETROIT LIONS

Atlanta receives: Picks No. 19, No. 74, No. 82, 2022 first-round pick, 2022 third-round pick

WFT receives: Pick No. 7, 2022 fifth-round pick

In this scenario, Washington keeps their second round pick. This way, they can add either a roaming free safety or perhaps a top-notch linebacker for the defense.

Detroit has perhaps the best chance to take the No. 1 pick after their offseason. Exit Matthew Stafford and Kenny Golladay. Enter Jared Goff and no one as the top receiver.

Rebuilding a franchise takes time. With multiple picks, it becomes easier by the second. If Washington feels they're a quarterback away, calling Mayhew's former club isn't the worst idea.

READ MORE: Washington Ripped For Samuel Signing

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Carolina receives: Picks No. 19, No. 82, 2022 first-round pick, 2022 third-round pick

WFT receives: Pick No. 8, 2022 sixth-round pick

The Panthers were in line to add a quarterback this offseason and elected to take a veteran over rookie. Sam Darnold will get a fresh start away from the Big Apple to take control as the ruler of the Queen City.

They need help elsewhere. That help can come at No. 19 in a multitude of selections.

Bearing the lack of trust in Darnold to thrive in Matt Rhule's system, Carolina won't be adding a quarterback should one fall to No. 8. With the ties of Rivera and executive Marty Hurney, the Panthers could look to add a future first after letting go of two picks next offseason.

Washington won't lost much this season and still could be in play for "their guy" for next season. Seems like a win-win for both sides.

DENVER BRONCOS

Carolina receives: Picks No. 19, No. 74, 2022 first-round pick

WFT receives: Pick No. 9

New GM George Paton might be tempted to add competition under center for 2021 should a QB fall. If not, the team has needs at tackle, linebacker and other areas ton contend in the AFC West.

Moving up 10 spots will cost WFT their first-round selection next season. If they add the third-round pick from San Francisco, they still would have two more selections to work with come Friday night.

This only works should Lance or Fields be on the board and Denver looks elsewhere. It's plausible and feels like the best move for WFT to "risk it" for a future QB.

CONTINUE READING: Washington RUMOR: NFL Trade Plan For WR Cam Sims?