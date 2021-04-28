How Far Will Fields Fall? Top 10 QB Targets For Washington

The Quarterback position. The needle-mover. It doesn't look like Washington will be able to get up far enough, but that's not for a lack of interest.

ASHBURN -- The Washington Football Team is in the quarterback business, but having Ryan Fitzpatrick, Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen all on the roster allows them to be patient if they want to be.

It also doesn't stop them from moving up to taking "their guy" should the price be worth the overhaul.

The belief is that they would like to be in the top-tier QB pursuit, but pricing matters. WFT isn't expected to give up the asking price to say No. 4 with the Atlanta Falcons, who supposedly are in business to trade back.

With that in mind, we'll focus most of our QB ranking here with guys that have a chance to be around for No. 19 and throughout the rest of the class.

That means no Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson or Trey Lance. Two are expected to be off the board before San Francisco (at No. 3) and even if the 49ers add another name, the upside of Lance keeps him inside the top 10.

It's also highly unlikely that Justin Fields or Mac Jones will last either? If the 49ers go with Lance, who knows his floor. The same could be said for Fields, who somehow seems about to be taking a draft day tumble.

Still, both could be available in the range, so why rule them out?

Note: Information from NFL Draft Bible on SI.com, ProFootballFocus.com (PFF), Dane Brugler of The Athletic and the SIS Football Rookie Handbook was used in this feature.

1. Justin Fields - Ohio State: The stock is all over on Fields but he's very likely to be top-10 pick and not be around for the WFT at No. 19. ... Although Chris Simms of NBC Sports had other thoughts, placing him at No. 32 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Simms had WFT trading up for Lance, but the asking price has to work. If not, there's no way Ron Rivera and Co. pass on the former Buckeye, right? Right?

2. Mac Jones - Alabama: He could go No. 3 to San Francisco, No. 8 to Carolina or perhaps No. 15 to the Patriots. He's not thought of as a major-upside guy, but he can throw the deep ball and only has limited starting time because of Tua Tagovailoa at Alabama. Who's to say he wouldn't have started two seasons if Tagovailoa played elsewhere?

Per PFF: 'He was the most accurate quarterback in the country on passes thrown under 10 yards downfield in 2020, per our ball-placement charting.'

Note: We feel Trey Lance will be long gone before any reasonable chance the WFT have to move up. However, our series on 'Trading Up For Trey' is still worth your time.

3. Kellen Mond - Texas A&M: This would be a very 'meh' pick, even in the second round. If you could get Mond with one of the two third-round selection, it makes sense and represents tremendous value.

Mond has been coached up by Jimbo Fisher, who has a great reputation with quarterbacks at the collegiate level. The former Aggie appears to be a guy capable of starting in the NFL down the line but for right now, you would be in trouble if he was your main guy.

He was a standout in the Senior Bowl game but as PFF notes: "His 81.3 passing grade with Texas A&M this past season was the highest of his career."

4. Kyle Trask - Florida: A big-bodied QB who played big at some times and then was inconsistent at others.

"Trask led the country with 41 'big-time' throws," per PFF. Trask is not known to be a great athlete or to be especially consistent yet, though.

Also has an injury history which should worry anyone taking him.

5. Davis Mills - Stanford: A significant injury history robbed Mills of experience at Stanford. That makes him a dicey proposition despite looking like an all-everything and having top-tier potential.



Playing at Stanford means you're automatically going develop quicker as a passer and the pro-style system that David Shaw utilizes will help any transition. However, you just have to wonder how long he'll hold up and how much an injury risk he'll be.

6. Jamie Newman - Wake Forest: Potentially the most intriguing quarterback most fans have not heard of. He stood out during Senior Bowl week. After a transfer from Georgia (he didn't actually play for them), he landed at Wake and is another QB with some durability concerns. He has mobility and appears pro-ready but also has struggled at times with accuracy.

7. Feleipe Franks - Arkansas: You want big-bodied and mobile? That's Feleipe Franks. He went to the Hogs this year and made them relevant again. Franks would be ideal in a system that encourages throwing on sprint-outs and boot-rolls.



8. Sam Ehlinger - Texas: It felt like Ehlinger was at Texas forever but as a four-year starter, that allowed him plenty of growth and development time. He also stayed mostly healthy, which could be the difference between a draft grade and UDFA assignment He'll take some time to develop but he can be an ideal backup with the potential to be a decent starter.

9. Ian Book - Notre Dame: An athletic, smart playmaker with his feet first who has plenty of playing experience and has been on the big stage because of the Irish. It's going to take Book time to develop but if you are a QB run-heavy team — like a Baltimore or Cleveland — he could help you while working on his passing game.

10. Shane Buechele - SMU: A classic backup projection who could be effective in short spurts because he's effective in a short passing game with quick reads. Not a long-ball thrower and doesn't have great mobility.

