Is Washington's Dyami Brown a Top-5 NFL Rookie WR?

Right now, it's not about Dyami Brown being featured. A better judgment: Brown in the future.
The competition for Dyami Brown is daunting - forget being a top-five rookie receiver in the NFL in 2021 ... as we're just talking about the tall order of getting playing time in the Washington Football Team's suddenly-restructured wide receiver corps.

Brown has to find a way to mix with incumbent No. 1 Terry McLaurin, already a budding star in the NFL, and with Washington vet newcomers Curtis Samuel and Adam Humphries in free agency.

That would, on paper, leave Brown - selected in April in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft - as the fourth receiver on the team.

READ MORE: Big-Play Curtis Samuel? Big Plans Ahead For New WFT WR

If somehow, Washington’s needs and Brown's usage increases beyond that projection? Then maybe he projects as a kid about to put himself among the best in his class.

But for now?

It's hard to argue with Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports, who recently named his five rookie receivers who will be the most productive this year and failed to include Brown.

Again, this is no insult. The rookies listed - Ja’Marr Chase, Elijah Moore, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Devonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle - were either drafted super-high or are joining a team in need (or both). Chase (to the Bengals), Smith (to the Eagles) and Waddle (to the Dolphins) were all taken in the first 10 picks, Moore went in the second round to the Jets, while fourth-rounder St. Brown fills a need for the Lions.

We can also, by the way, make arguments for Kadarius Toney (Giants), Amari Rodgers (Giants), Terrace Marshall (Panthers), Rashod Bateman (Ravens) and Nico Collins (Texans) and more ...

But back to Brown.

READ MORE: 'Showtime': What's Next for Washington Football Team RB

We could look back five or 10 years from now and see that Brown became a premium player. But right now? The re-load WFT presence of McLaurin, Samuel and Humphries, plus what coach Ron Rivera plans to do with Antonio Brown and Logan Thomas, and in 2021, there just aren't enough balls to go around to feature Brown. 

So right now, it's not about Brown being featured. A better judgment: Brown in the future.

