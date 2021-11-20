Washington LISTEN: How to Beat the Panthers

There's a lot of emotion surrounding Sunday's game between the Washington Football Team and the Carolina Panthers.

It isn't just an ordinary game for Washington head coach Ron Rivera and Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, who are both making a return to Charlotte for the first time since 2019. Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke is also starting against his former team for the first time.

Despite the drama, this is just another game for majority of the players on either sidelines, and it is extremely important for the WFT, needing a win to improve from their 3-6 record and keep pace with the rest of the NFC playoff hopefuls.

The Panthers currently occupy the seventh and final spot in the NFC playoff race, and if they want to win their second straight game, running the football is paramount with Newton and Christian McCaffrey.

The Panthers should establish a run-heavy offense, which means the WFT front seven needs to be prepared to stuff the run as much as possible. It will be a little more difficult to do that without Chase Young, who is out for the season with a leg injury, but that should emphasize a need for everyone in the front seven to step up to the plate in that department.

