Is Washington Undervalued In Power Rankings?

The NFL's meaningful games are about to begin. Time for fantasy football team owners to scour the internet for advice and season predictions to pop up everywhere. While the reigning Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominate most projections, there are bound to be some surprises this season.

What are the projections for the Washington Football team for the 2021-22 season? The latest power rankings from NFL.com list the reigning NFC Division champions as No. 22.

Too high? Too low? Just right?

Washington boasts one of the most promising young pass-rushing duos in Chase Young and Montez Sweat. Young is a top-5 favorite to win NFL defensive player of the year (+1100 at FanDuel). He and Sweat have set a goal to break the NFL's single-season sack record for a duo (39 by Minnesota's Chris Doleman and Keith Millard in 1989.)

The concerns for Washington revolve around its identity on offense. Can the team generate an explosive offense with quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick utilizing his playmakers?

Starting for his ninth NFL franchise of his career, the 39-year-old quarterback has only managed a winning record in his first year for an NFL team twice. Fitzpatrick has alluded to this WFT as the most talented he's been in command of. His first WFT start will be against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 12 at FedExField.

Rounding out the division, the No. 20 Cowboys are the highest ranked in the NFC East. However, NFL's rank comes with a caveat: "A healthy Dallas team is the NFC East favorite." Directly following the WFT is the New York Giants at No. 23. Second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles rank 26th.

