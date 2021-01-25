Washington Trade For QB Stafford Would Mean NFL Contention

Get Matthew Stafford to the WFT. Win the trade,' And watch Washington repeat as champions of the NFC East

Allow me to introduce myself as the moron who recently spent a week explaining to our devoted NFL audience why the Houston Texans would never be "football-suicidal'' enough to trade Deshaun Watson.

"Never-say-never'' is now not just a bumper-sticker slogan; it's my new way of life. Which brings us to the Detroit Lions agreeing with Matthew Stafford that it's time to trade the star QB.

And to the notion that the Washington Football Team could fight its way to the top of the destination list.

There are real attractions to Stafford. At 32, he's sustained some wear and tear (playing for the Lions will do that to you). But he still has two years remaining on his contract, with the Lions having to eat $19 million in dead money in a trade while the new team gets Stafford for $20 million in 2021 and $23 million in ’22.

That's half the going rate for a standout QB. A bargain, really. Compare it to trying to get in on the Houston bidding for Deshaun Watson; this is far more doable.

There are those who think Detroit is going to net a gigantic windfall here. Oddly (to me), The Athletic has a story on this subject that mentions that a Stafford-for-Watson trade won't happen because Houston doesn't own a first- or second-round pick this year.

Wait; do they think the Texans would be giving Watson and premium picks (if they had them) for a lesser, older player than Watson? Nonsense. Houston is the team in this pipe dream who would be getting the player and change.

Speaking of Stafford, the No. 1 overall pick in 2009, people are already writing that he would be "going back home to Texas'' in such a swap. He did indeed go to high school in Highland Park (Dallas), but that's not exactly a suburb of Houston.

More important: Stafford, who this year started all 16 games and finished with 4,084 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, might get the benefit of working with Detroit on a trade to a place he can win. Detroit was never quite that. Houston isn't, either.

Indianapolis, New England, San Francisco) and ... Washington. Stafford would represent the over-the-top piece in those four cities.

"Never-say-never''? Along with Stafford, Watson, Carson Wentz and even Aaron Rodgers are teaching us that rule. Meanwhile, as we've already established, the Washington Football Team's new GM, Martin Mayhew, worked with Stafford in Detroit, not long ago referring to the QB's "Hall of Fame potential.''

Washington has the cap space ($35 million projected) to pay Stafford his $20 and still shop free agency. (For a wide receiver?) It also has draft-pick ammunition to close a deal (No. 19 overall, No. 51 in Round 2 and Nos. 74 and 83 in Round 3).

Add Matthew Stafford to the WFT and watch the Alex Smith and Taylor Heinicke questions melt away. "Win the trade'' by not giving up much more than No. 19 and watch WFT repeat as champions of the NFC East. Washington inching toward being a "perennial power''?

With Matthew Stafford in burgundy and gold ... never say never.

