Golden Knights Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo Out Indefinitely

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo has been declared out indefinitely due to a family illness.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo missed the entirety of the team's recent four-game road trip with the only explanation up until Wednesday having been for "personal reasons."

Prior to the Golden Knights' game against the New York Rangers on Wednesday, the club announced that Pietrangelo will be out indefinitely due to a family illness.

The three-time All Star had been having one of the best starts of his 15-year career and was on pace to having perhaps his best season yet as a Golden Knight.

Pietrangelo has posted 21 points (three goals and 18 assists), 54 blocks and 13 takeaways in his 23 games played for the club this season.

He has also tallied four outings with three points.

Despite having missed the Golden Knights' last four games, Pietrangelo leads the team in assists and is tied for second on the team in total points.

The third-year Golden Knight has registered a total of 88 points (23 goals and 65 assists), 298 blocks and 129 takeaways during his time in Vegas.

Pietrangelo played 12 seasons with the St. Louis Blues, where he had been drafted with the fourth-overall pick of the 2008 NHL Draft.

He won a Stanley Cup with St. Louis in the 2018-19 season when he and the Blues defeated Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy and the Boston Bruins in seven games of the title round.

Pietrangelo was signed to a seven-year, $61.6 million contract by Vegas in October of 2020.

Cassidy also confirmed on Wednesday that forward Jack Eichel did not partak in morning skate and is day-to-day. Eichel was out for the Golden Knights' 4-3 win over the Bruins on Monday.

Vegas' home matchup with the Rangers is set to begin around 10 p.m. EST, 7 p.m. PST.

The Golden Knights still stand atop the Western Conference and have won three out of their last four contests.

