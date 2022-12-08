Skip to main content

Golden Knights Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo Out Indefinitely

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo has been declared out indefinitely due to a family illness.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo missed the entirety of the team's recent four-game road trip with the only explanation up until Wednesday having been for "personal reasons."

Prior to the Golden Knights' game against the New York Rangers on Wednesday, the club announced that Pietrangelo will be out indefinitely due to a family illness.

The three-time All Star had been having one of the best starts of his 15-year career and was on pace to having perhaps his best season yet as a Golden Knight.

Pietrangelo has posted 21 points (three goals and 18 assists), 54 blocks and 13 takeaways in his 23 games played for the club this season.

He has also tallied four outings with three points.

Despite having missed the Golden Knights' last four games, Pietrangelo leads the team in assists and is tied for second on the team in total points.

The third-year Golden Knight has registered a total of 88 points (23 goals and 65 assists), 298 blocks and 129 takeaways during his time in Vegas.

Pietrangelo played 12 seasons with the St. Louis Blues, where he had been drafted with the fourth-overall pick of the 2008 NHL Draft.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He won a Stanley Cup with St. Louis in the 2018-19 season when he and the Blues defeated Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy and the Boston Bruins in seven games of the title round.

Pietrangelo was signed to a seven-year, $61.6 million contract by Vegas in October of 2020.

Cassidy also confirmed on Wednesday that forward Jack Eichel did not partak in morning skate and is day-to-day. Eichel was out for the Golden Knights' 4-3 win over the Bruins on Monday.

Vegas' home matchup with the Rangers is set to begin around 10 p.m. EST, 7 p.m. PST.

The Golden Knights still stand atop the Western Conference and have won three out of their last four contests.

Follow along with VGK Today for live updates throughout the contest.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

In This Article (4)

Vegas Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights
New York Rangers
New York Rangers
Alex Pietrangelo
Alex Pietrangelo
Jack Eichel
Jack Eichel

USATSI_19454353_168390101_lowres
Gameday

Golden Knights Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo Out Indefinitely

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19333450_168390101_lowres (8)
Gameday

Cassidy, Golden Knights Acclimating to Challenging Travel Schedule

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19571176_168390101_lowres
News

Golden Knights Won For Bruce Cassidy in His Return to Boston

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19570913_168390101_lowres
News

Bruce Cassidy Honored By Bruins in Return to Boston

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19570871_168390101_lowres
News

Cassidy on Golden Knights' 4-3 SO Win Over Boston

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19571435_168390101_lowres
Gameday

Golden Knights Hand Boston Its First Home Loss in 4-3 SO Win

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19228414_168390101_lowres (7)
Gameday

Bruce Cassidy Speaks Ahead of Showdown With Bruins

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_17822000_168390101_lowres
Gameday

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Boston Bruins Live Game Thread

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_18242784_168390101_lowres (8)
News

Bruce Cassidy Reflects on Time in Boston Ahead of Meeting With Bruins

By Aidan Champion