Penguins Need Bryan Rust to Snap Cold Streak

Bryan Rust has had bouts with consistency before, but the Pittsburgh Penguins could use a resurgence from him.

PITTSBURGH - After an extremely tough seven game losing streak, the Pittsburgh Penguins have rekindled themselves and had a solid stretch of games.

The Penguins have gone 6-2-2 in their last 10 games and seen production from all over their lineup.

One person who has unfortunately struggled to produce recently is Bryan Rust; starting off a new six-year contract, this is far from how he wanted to start the season.

In Rust’s last 14 he has only been able to record a goal and an assist, with that one goal being an empty netter in Winnipeg.

In that same span, Rust has been on the ice for quite a bit of goals against; his +/- has fallen all the way to a team-low minus-12.

Rust’s lack of production isn’t from a lack of effort, though sitting third on the team in shots on goal and recording at least a shot in all but one game this season.

“I think Rusty’s game has improved in his last handful,” head coach Mike Sullivan said. “When he’s at his best, he’s using his speed to put our opponent’s defensemen under pressure.”

Despite the cold streak, Sullivan remains confident in his forward; Rust has had trends of inconsistency before, but had always worked his way out of ruts.

“I do believe Rusty is tracking the right way,” Sullivan said. “We rely on him in so many areas, it’s important for us to get him on the right track.”

For the second time in a little over a week, Rust was taken off of the first power play unit; the first time was to give a two defensemen look, while this time it was for Rickard Rakell.

The move was more to give the power play a shot in the arm rather than flat-out demote Rust.

He may be snake bitten, but Rust has shown to be working hard to find success; Rust and his linemates, Evgeni Malkin and Jason Zucker, have all taken a step back on the score sheet, but are still one of the strongest looking lines on the Penguins.

With any luck, it will only take one goal for Rust to get the monkey off of his back and regain his consistent production.

